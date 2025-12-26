Kim Wows In 39-Year-Old Metallic Gown With Bedazzling Diamond Jewels For Christmas: See Kendall, Kylie & Khloe Wore

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner during Christmas Eve bash |

The Kardashian clan may have skipped their signature over-the-top Christmas Eve bash this year, but when it comes to fashion, subtlety was never on the guest list. The family kept things intimate at a cozy gathering hosted by Kendall Jenner at her Beverly Hills home, yet their wardrobe choices screamed high-fashion nostalgia, vintage glamour and archival drama.

Kim Kardashian channels vintage Mugler drama

Kim Kardashian effortlessly stole the spotlight by stepping out in a show-stopping silver gown straight from Thierry Mugler's 1986 collection. The 39-year-old couture creation looked anything but dated, clinging to her frame with a sculpted corset bodice and a plunging sweetheart neckline. The ensemble featured a metallic finish, fuzzy black tinsel accents and a mermaid silhouette that flared dramatically at the back.

Kim doubled down on the glamour with oversized diamond drop earrings and intricate diamond cuff bracelets, keeping her hair slicked back in a high ponytail to let the gown do the talking. Her makeup stayed classic yet bold, with contoured cheeks, silvery-grey eyeshadow and nude lips.

What the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew wore

Kendall Jenner, who as per People report hosted the soirée for the second year in a row, kept things chic in an all-white vintage Mugler ensemble, proving her love for minimalist elegance.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner leaned into ’90s nostalgia with a strapless black John Galliano Fall/Winter 1995 dress, complete with thin stripe detailing that hugged her curves. She paired it with braided hair and pink-toned makeup for a sultry finish.

Khloé Kardashian opted for a strapless gow and elevated her look with statement diamond jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, adding just the right amount of sparkle to the intimate celebration.

While fans got a glimpse of these standout looks, fashion watchers are still waiting to see what the other family members wore as more pictures continue to surface.