 Kim Wows In 39-Year-Old Metallic Gown With Bedazzling Diamond Jewels For Christmas: See Kendall, Kylie & Khloe Wore
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKim Wows In 39-Year-Old Metallic Gown With Bedazzling Diamond Jewels For Christmas: See Kendall, Kylie & Khloe Wore

Kim Wows In 39-Year-Old Metallic Gown With Bedazzling Diamond Jewels For Christmas: See Kendall, Kylie & Khloe Wore

The Kardashian family celebrated Christmas Eve with a low-key, intimate gathering hosted by Kendall Jenner in Beverly Hills. Kim Kardashian grabbed attention in a vintage 1986 Thierry Mugler silver gown paired with bold diamond jewellery. Kendall wore white Mugler, Kylie rocked a ’90s Galliano dress, while Khloé dazzled in statement diamonds. More looks are awaited.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner during Christmas Eve bash |

The Kardashian clan may have skipped their signature over-the-top Christmas Eve bash this year, but when it comes to fashion, subtlety was never on the guest list. The family kept things intimate at a cozy gathering hosted by Kendall Jenner at her Beverly Hills home, yet their wardrobe choices screamed high-fashion nostalgia, vintage glamour and archival drama.

Kim Kardashian channels vintage Mugler drama

Kim Kardashian effortlessly stole the spotlight by stepping out in a show-stopping silver gown straight from Thierry Mugler's 1986 collection. The 39-year-old couture creation looked anything but dated, clinging to her frame with a sculpted corset bodice and a plunging sweetheart neckline. The ensemble featured a metallic finish, fuzzy black tinsel accents and a mermaid silhouette that flared dramatically at the back.

Read Also
Bollywood Christmas 2025: Khushi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia & Others Celebrate In Cosy Pyjamas &...
article-image

Kim doubled down on the glamour with oversized diamond drop earrings and intricate diamond cuff bracelets, keeping her hair slicked back in a high ponytail to let the gown do the talking. Her makeup stayed classic yet bold, with contoured cheeks, silvery-grey eyeshadow and nude lips.

FPJ Shorts
CLAT Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow At 10 PM; Apply At consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow At 10 PM; Apply At consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CTET 2026: Registration Window Reopens Tomorrow; Details Here
CTET 2026: Registration Window Reopens Tomorrow; Details Here
2025: Landmark Year of Evidence-Based Growth & Global Leadership For India's Ayush Sector
2025: Landmark Year of Evidence-Based Growth & Global Leadership For India's Ayush Sector
Caught On Cam: Egyptian Man Tries To Forcefully Kiss Russian YouTuber In China, Grabs Her By Neck In Public
Caught On Cam: Egyptian Man Tries To Forcefully Kiss Russian YouTuber In China, Grabs Her By Neck In Public
Kendall Jenner's look for Christmas Eve bash

Kendall Jenner's look for Christmas Eve bash | Instagram

What the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew wore

Kendall Jenner, who as per People report hosted the soirée for the second year in a row, kept things chic in an all-white vintage Mugler ensemble, proving her love for minimalist elegance.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner leaned into ’90s nostalgia with a strapless black John Galliano Fall/Winter 1995 dress, complete with thin stripe detailing that hugged her curves. She paired it with braided hair and pink-toned makeup for a sultry finish.

Kylie Jenner for family’s Christmas Eve party

Kylie Jenner for family’s Christmas Eve party |

Khloé Kardashian opted for a strapless gow and elevated her look with statement diamond jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz, adding just the right amount of sparkle to the intimate celebration.

Read Also
Where To Celebrate Christmas In Mumbai: Best Spots In Bandra, Santacruz & Other Parts Of City With...
article-image

While fans got a glimpse of these standout looks, fashion watchers are still waiting to see what the other family members wore as more pictures continue to surface.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sachin Tendulkar Visited Tadoba Tiger Reserve: Find Out What Makes This Wildlife Safari So Special?

Sachin Tendulkar Visited Tadoba Tiger Reserve: Find Out What Makes This Wildlife Safari So Special?

Check Out China's Breathtaking Glass Skywalk That Is Suspended 140 Meters Above A Mountain Valley

Check Out China's Breathtaking Glass Skywalk That Is Suspended 140 Meters Above A Mountain Valley

Kim Wows In 39-Year-Old Metallic Gown With Bedazzling Diamond Jewels For Christmas: See Kendall,...

Kim Wows In 39-Year-Old Metallic Gown With Bedazzling Diamond Jewels For Christmas: See Kendall,...

Mumbai This Weekend: AP Dhillon Concert, Biryani Festival And More

Mumbai This Weekend: AP Dhillon Concert, Biryani Festival And More

Dr Manmohan Singh Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts To Know About The Architect Of Economic...

Dr Manmohan Singh Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts To Know About The Architect Of Economic...