Where To Celebrate Christmas In Mumbai: Best Spots In Bandra, Santacruz & Other Parts Of City With Festive Menus & Stunning Decor

Christmas has officially arrived! And fairy lights are glowing, carols are floating through cafes, and Mumbai's favourite restaurants have rolled out menus that feel like warm hugs on a December day. If you're looking for places where the decor feels magical, the food celebrates the season, and the mood is pure joy, here's your ultimate guide.

From South Bombay to Bandra and beyond, these spots promise plates full of flavour, festive cocktails, and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments.

Mercii

Mercii welcomes Christmas with its limited-edition "Merry at Mercii" menu running from December 20 to 30. Think cosy, nostalgic flavours plated with festive flair. Fresh salads like the Christmas Wreath and Winter Berry set the tone, while sushi rolls like Holly Berry Maki add fun, seasonal twists. Comfort lovers can dig into Truffle Snow Arancini, Holiday Focaccia, Evergreen Udon and Noël Roast Chicken, finishing strong with indulgent desserts including Midnight Chocolate Celebration and Rose Snow Pudding.

Where: Mercii, Santacruz West

Price for two: ₹3,000

Scarlett House

This one feels like stepping straight into someone's family celebration. Scarlett House opens the doors to Joyce Arora's own kitchen, serving a Christmas table built on memory and tradition. The menu includes pepper chicken bites, pork vindaloo, chorizo pulao, wine mutton, idiyappam and rum-soaked cake. Paired with nostalgic cocktails like Joyce Mary and Jingle Bell Rock, it's intimate, warm and incredibly soulful.

Where: Scarlett House, Bandra West

Price for two: ₹4,200

Blah!

Blah! keeps Christmas upbeat and buzzy with festive decor and a drinks-led menu. The food leans into comforting flavours; think berry salads, crostini topped with strawberries and olives, and creamy risotto. But the stars? The cocktails. Snowflake Sparkle, Spiced Apple Cider Old Fashioned, Gingerbread Cookie and Cranberry Paloma bring holiday flavours to life, perfect for long, laughter-filled nights with friends and family.

Where: Blah!, BKC & Santacruz

Price for two: ₹1,800

Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar's has come up with a Jingle & Mingle menu that blends nostalgia with playful twists. Expect flaky bakes, pork-laced treats, croquettes, stuffed wellingtons and hearty plates like Holly Jolly Roast, MistleTofu and Cumberland Comfort Pie. Cocktails such as Rummin’ Reindeer, Jingle Juice and Coco Nog keep the cheer flowing, while fairy lights and festive decor make it easy to linger late.

Where: Monkey Bar, Bandra West

Price for two: ₹3,500

Solaire

Solaire, by Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, welcomes guests with a Christmas spread that moves from chilled grape soup and delicate appetisers to hearty mains like roasted baby chicken, lamb chops and creamy pasta. The desserts, Yule log and Eton Mess, seal the deal, while seasonal cocktails like Peppermint Chocolate Martini and Cranberry Prosecco Spritz add a festive spirit.

Where: Solaire, Grand Hyatt Santacruz East

Price for two: ₹2,500

Independence Brewing Company

Independence Brewing Company's Santa’s Naughty List pairs Christmas comfort food with craft beers. It features everything from playful pizzas to hearty winter roasts. It’s lively, unfussy and perfect for big groups who want chilled vibes over formal dinners.

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Andheri West

Price for two: ₹3,000

DEA

DEA brings drama to the table with smoke, fermentation and bold winter flavours. Highlights include Smoked Tomato Tartare, Fermented Jalapeno Maki, Crispy Pork Belly and Chicken Pot Pie. Desserts like smoky pumpkin gelato and sticky toffee pudding end things on a luxurious high.

Where: DEA, Prabhadevi

Price for two: ₹4,000

Butterfly High

At Butterfly High a candy-coloured Christmas celebration awaits you. Expect festive cocktails, such as Mulled Mule, Campfire Martini and Blue Christmas; mouthwatering delicacies; upbeat music; and indulgent desserts. If your idea of Christmas is loud, social and playful, this is your stop.

Where: Butterfly High, BKC

Price for two: ₹2,600

Luuma House

Luuma House leans into a warm and candlelit vibe, and offerings such as Scotch eggs, red wine pear salad, phyllo kofta biryani and Chilean seabass set a gorgeous festive table. Add Christmas pudding, cheesecake, Yule log and pretty holiday cocktails and it’s a classic and cosy celebration.

Where: Luuma House, Vile Parle

Price for two: ₹3,200

HyLo

HyLo hosts one of the most lavish Christmas brunches with live counters, grazing tables, seafood boils, East Indian favourites, roasts and an enormous dessert spread. Live music and sparkling decor add holiday warmth, making it perfect for a family outing today.

Where: HyLo, Kala Ghoda

Price for one: Brunch: ₹2,499 | With alcohol: ₹4,999

Hornby’s Pavilion

At ITC Grand Central, Hornby’s Pavilion goes full classic Christmas with roast turkey, plum pudding, stollen, Yule logs, soups and winter vegetables, all inside a grand, colonial-style setting. It’s elegant and leisurely, perfect for a luxe celebration.

Where: Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Parel

Price for one: ₹3,250

Whether you like your Christmas loud and sparkly or warm and intimate, Mumbai has a table waiting. Book early, bring your people, and let the season unfold one delicious plate at a time.