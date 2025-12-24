It's All Things Festive At Mumbai's Eve & Journal Cafe; Almost Feels Like You Are Walking Into A Christmas Movie

The festive spread at Eve |

This year, Eve is celebrating Christmas through three distinct festive worlds across its Mumbai locations. Each outlet carries its own Christmas mood, a lively Christmas Carnival at Powai, a calm Christmas Forest at Santacruz, and a bold statement Christmas Tree at Worli. Each space has its own character while still feeling true to Eve.

"Planning for the Christmas experience began about two months in advance. This gave the team enough time to align decor concepts, menu planning and on ground execution across all locations," says Sumit Govind Sharma.

Eve's Christmas Menu

The response has been very encouraging, and guests are spending more time at the restaurants, engaging with the spaces and sharing their experiences. "There has been a clear increase in footfall, repeat visits and organic social media visibility since the decor went up," adds Sumit.

Along with the festive decor, Eve has introduced a special Christmas menu available through the season. The food focuses on celebratory comfort with a modern touch, with highlights such as Spaghetti Meatballs, Turkey Three Ways, Spinach Galouti Kebabs and Strawberry Avocado Sushi. The festive cocktail menu includes Noella’s Red Pour, Cinnamon Hearth and Santa’s Magic Potion, created to complement the menu and the overall Christmas mood.

Journals' Christmas Theme

Journal has gone classic red and gold with a very wintery, cosy feel for Christmas. "The idea was to keep it timeless rather than trendy. One element that was non-negotiable for us was the old-time snow-window façade; it instantly sets the mood," says Ateet Singh, the co-founder of Journal.

"We have also layered in warm lighting to give the space a soft glow. For us, the façade was key that's the first thing people experience before they even step in, so we put the most thought and effort into how the café feels from the outside."

Working Round-The-Clock for Christmas

The team at Journal Cafe started brainstorming early November, drawing a lot of inspiration from their travels across Europe. The decor was conceptualised by film set designer Juhi Talmaki, which really helped translate ideas into something immersive and well thought-out.

"Execution began around the November 28 and wrapped up by December 3, just in time for the holidays. To make it efficient, we worked overnight from 8 pm to 5 am so everything could come together in one go," adds Ateet Singh.

Winter Special Menu At Journal

Just like the decor, they also wanted the menu to feel classic and comforting. You will find festive staples such as a Christmas shortcake, an Avocado and Asparagus vol-au-vent, and a Chicken porchetta.

Pumpkin Spice Latte made in-house with our own syrup, along with a special Christmas pour-over for coffee lovers will set the festive mood right. "Everything on the menu is familiar yet thoughtfully executed, warm, seasonal, and celebratory, without being overcomplicated," explains Ateet.

"People are being drawn in by the façade, many stop by just for a small bite or hot chocolate now that Mumbai’s weather is cooling down, by its own standards.