Christmas 2025: Ultimate Guide To Musical Brunches And Festive Menus In Mumbai

Christmas 2025 |

Mumbai, December 24: Christmas in Mumbai is a special time when the city slows down and feels warm and joyful. On Christmas eve, the streets light up with stars, Christmas trees and decorations. From Bandra and South Mumbai to the suburbs, the smell of plum cakes and festive food fills the air, bringing people together to celebrate food, faith and togetherness.

Here are five places in Mumbai offering special Christmas brunches with music and festive menus this season.

1. Musical Afternoon at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar:

For those who want to blend gourmet food with world-class entertainment, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is hosting a spectacular open-air Christmas Brunch. The highlight of the afternoon is an exclusive live performance by Marshall Hamburger, the winner of Australian Idol. Guests can enjoy a lavish global holiday spread - featuring festive seafood, roast meats and a dedicated patisserie counter - while soaking in the sunlit atmosphere.

2. Progressive Festivities at Carnival by Tresind:

Adding a touch of theatrical flair to the holidays, Carnival by Tresind invites diners to a vibrant "Christmas at Carnival" celebration. Spanning December 24th and 25th, the restaurant will feature specially curated festive menus that showcase its signature progressive Indian style.

Complemented by exciting live entertainment, the experience is crafted to be a feast for both the palate and the senses, perfect for those who enjoy a modern, high-energy holiday vibe.

3. Traditional Grandeur at Fairfield by Marriott, Mumbai International Airport:

For those seeking a classic, hearty celebration, Mado Mado at Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport is hosting a quintessential Christmas Brunch on December 25. From 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM, guests can indulge in a lavish spread designed to capture the warmth of the season.

The brunch promises a blend of traditional festive favorites and contemporary global cuisines, making it an ideal destination for families looking to celebrate in the heart of the city’s transit hub.

4. Refined Elegance at Musaafer:

If your idea of Christmas involves sophisticated ambience, Musaafer is redefining the festive spirit with three distinct experiences:

Christmas Eve Dinner: An exquisitely curated meal featuring timeless Indian tastes with a modern twist.

Christmas Brunch: A leisurely afternoon accompanied by soulful live music.

Countdown Dinner: A spectacular end-of-year celebration to welcome 2025 in style.

5. A Unique Twist: The Great South Indian Biryani Festival at Kamats Legacy:

Breaking tradition for lovers of regional soul food, Kamats Legacy is hosting "The Great South Indian Biryani Festival" from December 24 to January 4. The star attraction is the Unlimited South Indian Veg Biryani Thali, featuring five iconic regional varieties.

During the festive season, the city truly feels like a place of joy. Every street and corner reflects happiness, bringing people together through smiles, celebrations and the simple magic of the holidays.