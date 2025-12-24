Mumbai's Late Checkout Transforms Into A Charming European Christmas Destination With An Instagram-Worthy Theme

Late Checkout Bombay |

Late Checkout at Lower Parel promises to take patrons on a whimsical, immersive festive escape this Christmas. The theme has been thoughtfully conceptualised by co-founder Nikita Harisinghani Shahri and brought to life by The Fifth Atelier.

A prominent oversized red bow reinforces the holiday theme, and glowing hot air balloon installations, along with statement Christmas trees transform the space into a warm, dream-like holiday haven. The Christmas decor is a play of visual drama and inviting warmth.

What's Gone into the X'mas Decor

The planning for Christmas began several weeks in advance at Late Checkout, with the team focusing on conceptualising a theme that would feel immersive and Instagram-worthy. From mood boards to lighting layouts, every element was thoughtfully planned to ensure the space felt festive without losing its core character.

"The decor was executed over multiple days, involving detailed installations, lighting work, and careful styling. Given the scale of elements like the hot air balloons and fairy light structures, the setup required thoughtful execution to ensure maximum visual impact without disrupting the guest experience," says Nikita. "Moreover, with its exceptionally high ceilings, transforming the space is as much an artistic challenge as it is a visual triumph."

Transporting Guests to a Charming European Christmas Destination

While Nikita doesn't disclose the exact investment behind the Christmas decor, she'd like to remind us that "it reflects a strong commitment to experiential design and storytelling".

"The idea is to make guests feel as though they’ve been transported to a charming European Christmas destination — where warm lights glow overhead, festive details surround you, and the space feels cosy, magical, and unhurried," she shares.

And without doubt, the experiment that paid off as well. Commenting on the increased footfall she says, "It's got us a strong organic traction on Instagram, and heightened guest engagement. Many guests are specifically visiting to experience the festive transformation."

The Christmas Menu

Instead of introducing a new festive menu, Late Checkout has focussed was on elevating the experience around its much-loved food and cocktails, while allowing guests to enjoy familiar favourites in a beautifully festive setting.

"The vision was to create a seamless Christmas experience, where striking decor, a warm, welcoming atmosphere, and Late Checkout's signature offerings come together to celebrate the season beautifully," reveals Nikita.