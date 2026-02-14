 BTS Celebrates Valentine's Day With Fans! K-Pop Boy Band Sends Thousands Of Roses For ARMYs With A Secret Message - Check Out
K-pop boy band BTS celebrated Valentine’s Day with a one-day "ROSES FROM BTS" pop-up event in Los Angeles, London and Seoul, ahead of their album ARIRANG. Fans received complimentary roses containing hidden messages, revealing “WHAT IS YOUR LOVE SONG?” BTS is set to release their new album after military on March 20 with 14 tracks and multiple physical versions.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
article-image

Love is literally in the air today, and if you're a BTS fan, it smells like roses. This Valentine's Day, the K-pop mega boy band decided to celebrate February 14 in the most heart-melting way possible: by sending thousands of roses to ARMYs along with a mysterious message tied to their upcoming album, ARIRANG.

Valentine's surprise for ARMY by BTS

Ahead of their highly anticipated comeback, the global K-pop icons hosted a one-day pop-up titled "ROSES FROM BTS" in Los Angeles, LA and Seoul. Running from 10 AM to 10 PM on February 14, the locations transformed into a dreamy floral destination for fans.

Hidden Message that has ARMY buzzing

As the day unfolded and more roses were picked, the secret at the centre of the floral wall was finally revealed. The message read: "WHAT IS YOUR LOVE SONG?"

The phrase immediately sent fans into a frenzy online, with many speculating whether it hints at a track theme or interactive concept tied to the album.

article-image

Fans react

Social media was flooded with clips and emotional reactions from ARMYs who managed to attend the pop-ups. One user on X gushed, "ROSES FROM #BTS" is just so beautiful; once all the roses are picked up, a hidden message from #BTS will be revealed at the centre!! This is just beyond beautiful promotion wise as well as spreading love on #ValentinesDay. oh BTS you're so precious!!"

article-image

Another fan praised the strategy, writing, "This is a TRULY GENIUS idea of promotion and the way it's attracting more and more locals is AMAZING!!!"

While thousands celebrated in Los Angeles, London, and Seoul, some international fans admitted feeling a little left out, wishing the romantic activation had reached their cities too.

article-image

All About BTS' comeback album ARIRANG

The Valentine's surprise comes just weeks after BigHit Music confirmed that ARIRANG will mark BTS’ fifth full-length studio album, scheduled for release on March 20 at 1 PM KST.

The album is set to feature 14 tracks and will arrive in multiple versions, including Rooted in Korea Ver., Rooted in Music Ver., Living Legend Ver., Weverse Album Ver., a special 7-member edition, and standard vinyls, making it one of their most expansive physical releases to date.

