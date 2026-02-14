BTS Celebrates Valentine's Day With Fans! K-Pop Boy Band Sends Thousands Of Roses For ARMYs With A Secret Message - Check Out

Love is literally in the air today, and if you're a BTS fan, it smells like roses. This Valentine's Day, the K-pop mega boy band decided to celebrate February 14 in the most heart-melting way possible: by sending thousands of roses to ARMYs along with a mysterious message tied to their upcoming album, ARIRANG.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Valentine's surprise for ARMY by BTS

Ahead of their highly anticipated comeback, the global K-pop icons hosted a one-day pop-up titled "ROSES FROM BTS" in Los Angeles, LA and Seoul. Running from 10 AM to 10 PM on February 14, the locations transformed into a dreamy floral destination for fans.

Read Also BTS Breaks Taylor Swift's Record As ARIRANG World Tour Tickets Sold Out In 23 Minutes In Las Vegas

Visitors were invited to pick a complimentary rose from a beautifully designed floral wall installation. Each flower came with a card featuring a QR code linking to the BTS 'What is Your Love Song?' page. Whether choosing from the top or bottom, a special hidden message in the wall’s centre is revealed once all the roses are picked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hidden Message that has ARMY buzzing

As the day unfolded and more roses were picked, the secret at the centre of the floral wall was finally revealed. The message read: "WHAT IS YOUR LOVE SONG?"

The phrase immediately sent fans into a frenzy online, with many speculating whether it hints at a track theme or interactive concept tied to the album.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans react

Social media was flooded with clips and emotional reactions from ARMYs who managed to attend the pop-ups. One user on X gushed, "ROSES FROM #BTS" is just so beautiful; once all the roses are picked up, a hidden message from #BTS will be revealed at the centre!! This is just beyond beautiful promotion wise as well as spreading love on #ValentinesDay. oh BTS you're so precious!!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another fan praised the strategy, writing, "This is a TRULY GENIUS idea of promotion and the way it's attracting more and more locals is AMAZING!!!"

While thousands celebrated in Los Angeles, London, and Seoul, some international fans admitted feeling a little left out, wishing the romantic activation had reached their cities too.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All About BTS' comeback album ARIRANG

The Valentine's surprise comes just weeks after BigHit Music confirmed that ARIRANG will mark BTS’ fifth full-length studio album, scheduled for release on March 20 at 1 PM KST.

The album is set to feature 14 tracks and will arrive in multiple versions, including Rooted in Korea Ver., Rooted in Music Ver., Living Legend Ver., Weverse Album Ver., a special 7-member edition, and standard vinyls, making it one of their most expansive physical releases to date.