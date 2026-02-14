BTS Celebrates Valentine's Day With Fans! K-Pop Boy Band Sends Thousands Of Roses For ARMYs With A Secret Message - Check Out

Love is literally in the air today, and if you're a BTS fan, it smells like roses. This Valentine's Day, the K-pop mega boy band decided to celebrate February 14 in the most heart-melting way possible: by sending thousands of roses to ARMYs along with a mysterious message tied to their upcoming album, ARIRANG.
Valentine's surprise for ARMY by BTS
Ahead of their highly anticipated comeback, the global K-pop icons hosted a one-day pop-up titled "ROSES FROM BTS" in Los Angeles, LA and Seoul. Running from 10 AM to 10 PM on February 14, the locations transformed into a dreamy floral destination for fans.
Visitors were invited to pick a complimentary rose from a beautifully designed floral wall installation. Each flower came with a card featuring a QR code linking to the BTS 'What is Your Love Song?' page. Whether choosing from the top or bottom, a special hidden message in the wall’s centre is revealed once all the roses are picked.
Hidden Message that has ARMY buzzing
As the day unfolded and more roses were picked, the secret at the centre of the floral wall was finally revealed. The message read: "WHAT IS YOUR LOVE SONG?"
The phrase immediately sent fans into a frenzy online, with many speculating whether it hints at a track theme or interactive concept tied to the album.
Fans react
Social media was flooded with clips and emotional reactions from ARMYs who managed to attend the pop-ups. One user on X gushed, "ROSES FROM #BTS" is just so beautiful; once all the roses are picked up, a hidden message from #BTS will be revealed at the centre!! This is just beyond beautiful promotion wise as well as spreading love on #ValentinesDay. oh BTS you're so precious!!"
Another fan praised the strategy, writing, "This is a TRULY GENIUS idea of promotion and the way it's attracting more and more locals is AMAZING!!!"
While thousands celebrated in Los Angeles, London, and Seoul, some international fans admitted feeling a little left out, wishing the romantic activation had reached their cities too.
All About BTS' comeback album ARIRANG
The Valentine's surprise comes just weeks after BigHit Music confirmed that ARIRANG will mark BTS’ fifth full-length studio album, scheduled for release on March 20 at 1 PM KST.
The album is set to feature 14 tracks and will arrive in multiple versions, including Rooted in Korea Ver., Rooted in Music Ver., Living Legend Ver., Weverse Album Ver., a special 7-member edition, and standard vinyls, making it one of their most expansive physical releases to date.