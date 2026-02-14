 Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Glows In Pink Kalamkari Saree, Styles Baby Bump With Pistachio Baluchari Twist
Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Glows In Pink Kalamkari Saree, Styles Baby Bump With Pistachio Baluchari Twist

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor showcased elegant maternity fashion in a pastel pink Kalamkari saree paired with a pistachio Baluchari draped as a dupatta. The layered look, inspired by heritage textiles, was styled with pearl and emerald jewellery, gold jhumkas and a sleek bun. The mom-to-be shared the photos on Instagram, radiating grace and traditional charm.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
article-image

When it comes to maternity fashion, Sonam Kapoor proves yet again no one does it quite like her. The Bollywood actress recently shared a series of dreamy photographs, radiating grace as she embraced her pregnancy glow in a thoughtfully layered saree look that felt both historic and refreshingly modern. After serving an array of chic and runway-worthy maternity couture, her latest look is one that truly broke the internet.

Take a look:

Decoding Sonam's regal saree moment

Oozing royal elegance, Sonam draped a pastel pink Kalamkari saree from Asha Gautam Official, featuring intricate multicoloured detailing along the borders. She wore it in a classic, fuss-free style, neatly pleated, with the pallu flowing elegantly over her shoulder, allowing the craftsmanship to shine while subtly highlighting her baby bump.

article-image

What elevated the look further was her creative layering. Sonam added a pistachio-hued Baluchari saree from The Far East Art Studio, styled as a dupatta. The woven piece, inspired by a 19th-century textile preserved at The Met, showcased soft pink embroidery that reflected the tones of her primary drape. The dual-saree styling added depth and texture, giving the entire outfit a timeless, almost museum-worthy appeal.

Styled by her sister and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, Sonam completed the ensemble with layered pearl strands accented with emeralds, a vintage-toned choker, ornate gold jhumkas with red detailing, stacked bangles and a bold statement ring.

Her beauty look stayed classic with a dewy base, winged liner, softly flushed cheeks, subtle glow and nude lips. A sleek bun and delicate red bindi rounded off the aesthetic, reminding us once again that maternity style can be powerful, personal and steeped in heritage.

