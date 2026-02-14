Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Glows In Pink Kalamkari Saree, Styles Baby Bump With Pistachio Baluchari Twist

When it comes to maternity fashion, Sonam Kapoor proves yet again no one does it quite like her. The Bollywood actress recently shared a series of dreamy photographs, radiating grace as she embraced her pregnancy glow in a thoughtfully layered saree look that felt both historic and refreshingly modern. After serving an array of chic and runway-worthy maternity couture, her latest look is one that truly broke the internet.

Take a look:

Decoding Sonam's regal saree moment

Oozing royal elegance, Sonam draped a pastel pink Kalamkari saree from Asha Gautam Official, featuring intricate multicoloured detailing along the borders. She wore it in a classic, fuss-free style, neatly pleated, with the pallu flowing elegantly over her shoulder, allowing the craftsmanship to shine while subtly highlighting her baby bump.

What elevated the look further was her creative layering. Sonam added a pistachio-hued Baluchari saree from The Far East Art Studio, styled as a dupatta. The woven piece, inspired by a 19th-century textile preserved at The Met, showcased soft pink embroidery that reflected the tones of her primary drape. The dual-saree styling added depth and texture, giving the entire outfit a timeless, almost museum-worthy appeal.

Styled by her sister and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, Sonam completed the ensemble with layered pearl strands accented with emeralds, a vintage-toned choker, ornate gold jhumkas with red detailing, stacked bangles and a bold statement ring.

Her beauty look stayed classic with a dewy base, winged liner, softly flushed cheeks, subtle glow and nude lips. A sleek bun and delicate red bindi rounded off the aesthetic, reminding us once again that maternity style can be powerful, personal and steeped in heritage.