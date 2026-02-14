Text Vs Emojis! 50% Indian Women Prefer Words Over Smileys While Flirting, 31.5% Identify As 'Geet', Reveals Study

Text Vs Emojis! 50% Indian Women Prefer Words Over Smileys While Flirting, Reveals Study | Canva

A new dating trends report released by an Indian dating app, Aisle, during Valentine’s Day week has highlighted an interesting shift in how modern Indians approach romance and communication. Titled 'Better Because of Love', the study explores how relationships are influencing emotional growth, behaviour and expectations among singles across the country. One of the most striking findings reveals that nearly 50% of Indian women prefer clear, written words over emojis while flirting.

The report is based on insights from 5,868 Indians across generations, including Gen Z (43%), Millennials (54%), and Gen X (3%). Participants were largely from metro and Tier-1 cities (87%), with contributions from NRIs (9%) and Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets (4%).

Around 84% of respondents said relationships have made them better people. Many associated love with becoming more patient (63.6%), improving communication skills (49.1%), gaining confidence (44.2%), and developing greater self-awareness (40.1%). This indicates that modern relationships are no longer just about companionship but also about emotional learning and resilience.

While, 31.5% of women identify with Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Geet from the Jab We Met movie. The report also notes that this is not just about an impulsive romance but about evaluating consistency, knowing compatibility and making sure of emotional availability.

The report also points to changing attitudes toward traditional romantic expectations. About 53% of Indian singles treat Valentine’s Day like any other day, suggesting declining social pressure around grand celebrations. Additionally, 54% of women said they do not prefer extravagant romantic gestures, instead valuing consistency, effort, and everyday acts of service.

However, the finding about flirting stands out the most in today’s digital dating era. The preference for words over emojis reflects a desire for clarity, sincerity and emotional intention, showing that when it comes to romance, what you say still matters more than how many heart emojis you send.