 Hardik Pandya Inks 'M' In Romantic Valentine's Day Gift For Girlfriend Maheika Sharma, Pictures Of New Neck Tattoo Go Viral
Hardik Pandya unveiled a new neck tattoo on the occasion of Valentine's Day in a romantic gift for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. In pictures, Hardik inked himself Mahieka's initial 'M' with two leopards in an intricate design. The pictures of the tattoo soon went viral on social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
The tattoo showcases two leopards, crafted not just as an animal motif but as a powerful symbol of connection and unity. It is another sign of their blossoming romance, with the couple being inseparable in recent times.

The tattoo features two leopards - one depicted in a bold, lifelike style, representing visible strength, determination, and ambition. The second takes shape through fluid, flowing linework, almost like a shadow encircling the first. An M is placed alongside those curves in an almost calligraphic style.

As per the tattoo makers at the Aliens Tattoo Studio, the design conveys the idea of two strong individuals moving in harmony, aligned in purpose while still retaining their distinct identities within the relationship.

Hardik was earlier married to Nataša Stanković, but the two got divorced in 2024. They have a son named Agastya. He later started dating Mahieka, and the couple made their relationship Instagram official in October 2025.

Mahieka accompanied the Indian star to Colombo during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Sharma was seen travelling with the Indian team ahead of the crunch IND vs PAK game in the tournament.

