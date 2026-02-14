Afghanistan's Coaching Staff Suffers Heart Attack, Completes Surgery Days After Double Super Over Thriller In T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Afghanistan's travelling contingent for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 suffered a major scare while in Delhi. A member of the coaching staff suffered a heart attack and had to undergo surgery for the same. The incident comes just days after the Rashid Khan led side lost to South Africa in a double super over thriller.

As per Mumbai Mirror, the staff was performance analyst KC Rama Subramanian. He experienced symptoms on Wednesday and was rushed to the hospital. Subramanian subsequently underwent an angioplasty surgery at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fortunately for the performance analyst, he was given prompt treatment and has now successfully completed the procedure. Subramanian is based out of Chennai and has been part of the Afghanistan set up for almost 3 years. He has also had stints in the TNPL, KPL and T10.

Subramanian's health episode comes after their gut-wrenching double super over loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad. Afghanistan tied the game at 187 and lost out in the second super over, having came so close to delivering an upset. The defeat leaves the Rashid Khan led side on the verge of an exit, needing a miracle from the other teams to qualify ahead of unbeaten New Zealand and South Africa.