 Afghanistan's Coaching Staff Suffers Heart Attack, Completes Surgery Days After Double Super Over Thriller In T20 World Cup 2026: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAfghanistan's Coaching Staff Suffers Heart Attack, Completes Surgery Days After Double Super Over Thriller In T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Afghanistan's Coaching Staff Suffers Heart Attack, Completes Surgery Days After Double Super Over Thriller In T20 World Cup 2026: Report

A member of the Afghanistan coaching staff suffered a major health scare during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Performance analyst KC Rama Subramanian was struck with a mild heart attack and successfully underwent angioplasty ahead the game against UAE. The scare comes just days after the Afghanistan side suffered an agonising double super over defeat in Ahmedabad.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
article-image

Afghanistan's travelling contingent for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 suffered a major scare while in Delhi. A member of the coaching staff suffered a heart attack and had to undergo surgery for the same. The incident comes just days after the Rashid Khan led side lost to South Africa in a double super over thriller.

As per Mumbai Mirror, the staff was performance analyst KC Rama Subramanian. He experienced symptoms on Wednesday and was rushed to the hospital. Subramanian subsequently underwent an angioplasty surgery at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi.

Fortunately for the performance analyst, he was given prompt treatment and has now successfully completed the procedure. Subramanian is based out of Chennai and has been part of the Afghanistan set up for almost 3 years. He has also had stints in the TNPL, KPL and T10.

Read Also
VIDEO: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz In TEARS After Double Super Over Against South Africa In ICC...
article-image

Subramanian's health episode comes after their gut-wrenching double super over loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad. Afghanistan tied the game at 187 and lost out in the second super over, having came so close to delivering an upset. The defeat leaves the Rashid Khan led side on the verge of an exit, needing a miracle from the other teams to qualify ahead of unbeaten New Zealand and South Africa.

FPJ Shorts
UP Board Stresses ‘Nakal Viheen’ Exams: ACS Issues Strict Guidelines for UP Board Exams 2026
UP Board Stresses ‘Nakal Viheen’ Exams: ACS Issues Strict Guidelines for UP Board Exams 2026
PM Modi In Assam: Prime Minister Witnesses IAF Display As Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Rafale Take Off At Dibrugarh's Moran ELF After Historic Landing - VIDEOS
PM Modi In Assam: Prime Minister Witnesses IAF Display As Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Rafale Take Off At Dibrugarh's Moran ELF After Historic Landing - VIDEOS
Shani Pradosh Vrat 2026 Date: Everything To Know About Tithi, Puja, Muhurat, Significance And More
Shani Pradosh Vrat 2026 Date: Everything To Know About Tithi, Puja, Muhurat, Significance And More
'Kya Jaahil Log Hai...': Rajinikanth's Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Pooja With Actor's Picture Dressed As Lord Shiva; Netizens Get Angry - Watch Video
'Kya Jaahil Log Hai...': Rajinikanth's Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Pooja With Actor's Picture Dressed As Lord Shiva; Netizens Get Angry - Watch Video

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Afghanistan's Coaching Staff Suffers Heart Attack, Completes Surgery Days After Double Super Over...
Afghanistan's Coaching Staff Suffers Heart Attack, Completes Surgery Days After Double Super Over...
VIDEO: Daryl Mitchell Enjoys Auto Rickshaw Ride With Wife In Ahmedabad Amid T20 World Cup 2026
VIDEO: Daryl Mitchell Enjoys Auto Rickshaw Ride With Wife In Ahmedabad Amid T20 World Cup 2026
VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Steals Spotlight With Viral Dance Moves On Sri Lankan Dhol Ahead Of IND VS PAK...
VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh Steals Spotlight With Viral Dance Moves On Sri Lankan Dhol Ahead Of IND VS PAK...
Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble Honoured As KSCA Renames Chinnaswamy Stadium Stands After IPL 2026 Green...
Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble Honoured As KSCA Renames Chinnaswamy Stadium Stands After IPL 2026 Green...
IND Vs PAK T20 WC26: Team India Receives Blockbuster Welcome With Traditional Sri Lankan Dance In...
IND Vs PAK T20 WC26: Team India Receives Blockbuster Welcome With Traditional Sri Lankan Dance In...