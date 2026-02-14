VIDEO: Daryl Mitchell Enjoys Auto Rickshaw Ride With Wife In Ahmedabad Amid T20 World Cup 2026

New Zealand star Daryl Mitchell and his wife were spotted taking an auto-rickshaw ride in Ahmedabad on Friday night. Mitchell is in India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with the Kiwis set to face South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Mitchell has been in the country since January with New Zealand having played a 8-match white ball series in the build up to the tournament. In his month long stay, the Kiwi ace seems have to blend into the local crowd, opting for the local rickshaw than a swanky car. The video of him taking an auto along with his wife went viral on social media.

While taking an auto to travel is not an uncommon sight, it is certainly rare among cricketers. What caught the eye was the comfort in which Mitchell and his wife interacted with the auto driver and did so discreetly with no security or fans disturbing their personal privacy.

The casual and relaxed nature served as a talking point only because of the controversies surrounding the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh refused to send a team to India citing 'security risks' amid growing tensions. They were eventually kicked out in favour of Scotland.

New Zealand are in Ahmedabad where they face South Africa in a blockbuster clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two teams are all but confirmed to make it to the Super 8s, having clinched wins in both their respective games so far.