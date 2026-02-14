 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Faces 'Academic Test' After U19 WC Success, 14-Year-Old To Appear For 10th Board Exams Before IPL 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVaibhav Suryavanshi Faces 'Academic Test' After U19 WC Success, 14-Year-Old To Appear For 10th Board Exams Before IPL 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Faces 'Academic Test' After U19 WC Success, 14-Year-Old To Appear For 10th Board Exams Before IPL 2026

After smashing 175 to lead India to the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 title, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi will now appear for his Class 10 board exams in Samastipur, with no special treatment from school authorities. The IPL’s youngest player and a record-breaking U19 star, Suryavanshi balances soaring cricket success with student life.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Faces 'Academic Test' After U19 WC Success, 14-Year-Old To Appear For 10th Board Exams Before IPL 2026 | Image Credits: X

Samastipur (Bihar): Following his all-timer ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 tournament where his explosive 175 guided young Indian team to their sixth title, rising Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi is all set to give his 10th class board examinations and live the normal life of a student, stepping away from the glitz and glamour of the cricketing world.

Neel Kishore, the principal of Podar International School, Samastipur, confirmed the star cricketer's entry to the "academic pitch" and emphasised that the 14-year-old will not receive any preferential treatment and that facilities will remain the same.

Read Also
US: 22-Year-Old Indian Student Saketh Sreenivasaiah Disappears In Berkeley; Search Intensifies In...
article-image

"Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will appear for the Class 10th board exams at our school. He has received his admit card. There is excitement among everyone, be it teachers, students or parents, for his arrival. However, we have made arrangements with that in mind, as he is still a student and will be appearing for his examination. This is an academic pitch, not a cricket pitch. We will ensure students have no issues taking the exams. All the facilities, safety, and security will be the same for all. Exams will start on February 17," said Neel to ANI.

Suryavanshi had a triple treat in store for himself with the knock he played against England in the final at Harare, scoring 175 in just 80 balls, with 15 fours and 15 sixes, the most by a batter in a single U19 WC innings.

FPJ Shorts
Shocking! Bulls Chase Government Employees At Public Camp In Rishikesh; Viral Video Sparks Conversation Online
Shocking! Bulls Chase Government Employees At Public Camp In Rishikesh; Viral Video Sparks Conversation Online
Gujarat CET Final Answer Key 2026 Released; Check Direct Link And How To Calculate Possible Score
Gujarat CET Final Answer Key 2026 Released; Check Direct Link And How To Calculate Possible Score
'Beautiful Gesture': Emotional Chiranjeevi Praises Ram Charan For Honouring Mother Anjana Devi Through Baby Anveera Devi's Name
'Beautiful Gesture': Emotional Chiranjeevi Praises Ram Charan For Honouring Mother Anjana Devi Through Baby Anveera Devi's Name
'What Is The Problem, He Fought War Against British': Waris Pathan Reacts As Controversy Erupts Over Tipu Sultan's Portrait In Malegaon Dy Mayor's Office
'What Is The Problem, He Fought War Against British': Waris Pathan Reacts As Controversy Erupts Over Tipu Sultan's Portrait In Malegaon Dy Mayor's Office

He ended up as the second-highest run-getter with 439 runs in seven matches at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49, with a century and three fifties and a best score of 175. He smacked a record-breaking 30 sixes in the competition, surpassing South Africa's Dewald Brevis' 18 sixes in the 2022 edition by miles. In fact, he holds the record for the most sixes in U19 WC history.

Read Also
US: City Of Seattle Reaches USD 29 Million Settlement With Family Of Jaahnavi Kandula, Indian...
article-image

He is also India's leading run-getter in U19 ODIs, with 1,412 runs in 25 innings at 56.48, a strike rate over 165, four centuries, seven fifties, and a best score of 175.

Since October 2024, it has been onwards and upwards for this southpaw, as he first made it to the headlines with a 58-ball century for India U19 against Australia U19 in Chennai, the fastest by an India U19 batter in Youth Tests.

During the IPL mega auction ahead of the 2025 season, he secured a deal worth Rs 1.1 crore with Rajasthan Royals, making him the youngest IPL player ever. In the IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans, at the age of 14, Suryavanshi became the youngest T20 centurion and the first Indian to hit the fastest IPL fifty.

Starting off his IPL journey with a first-ball six, he became one of the young, emerging stars of the season, with 252 runs in seven innings at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 206.55, with a century and fifty.

Read Also
Indian Students Going Abroad For Higher Education Drop From 9.08 Lakh In 2023 To 6.26 Lakh In 2025
article-image

After that, it has been recorded following Suryavanshi wherever he goes. Whether it is his 52-ball century against July last year, making him the youngest and fastest U19 centurion of all time, his 61-ball 108 against Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) season last year which made him the youngest centurion in the tournament history or his 84-ball 190 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), making him the youngest List A centurion and second-fastest List A centurion amongst Indians last year, Suryavanshi has taken every format by storm one by one.

While his high-risk, high-reward style makes him prone to plenty of off-days, it is just as gliterring and box-office when the ball comes nicely on his bat and sails in multiple directions for fours and sixes when destiny writes for him something big.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat CET Final Answer Key 2026 Released; Check Direct Link And How To Calculate Possible Score
Gujarat CET Final Answer Key 2026 Released; Check Direct Link And How To Calculate Possible Score
Maharashtra: Students Perform To Pakistani Military Song At Republic Day Event In Yavatmal; FIR...
Maharashtra: Students Perform To Pakistani Military Song At Republic Day Event In Yavatmal; FIR...
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Faces 'Academic Test' After U19 WC Success, 14-Year-Old To Appear For 10th Board...
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Faces 'Academic Test' After U19 WC Success, 14-Year-Old To Appear For 10th Board...
Tamil Nadu Govt To Appoint New Industry Partners For 'Naan Mudhalvan' Skill Courses In 2026–27
Tamil Nadu Govt To Appoint New Industry Partners For 'Naan Mudhalvan' Skill Courses In 2026–27
West Bengal: Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Kolkata's Topsia After 'Poor' Math Exam
West Bengal: Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Kolkata's Topsia After 'Poor' Math Exam