 Who Is Kalyani Ramadurgam, The Indian Who Has Made It To Forbes 30 Under 30 List; How She Helped Keep Apple Safe From Terrorism
Kalyani Ramadurgam is an Indian-origin fintech entrepreneur and co-founder of Kobalt Labs, an AI-driven compliance startup. After working at Apple on Apple Pay risk prevention, she identified inefficiencies in manual compliance systems. Leveraging AI, her startup helps banks streamline risk management, earning her a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 US 2026

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Kalyani Ramadurgam is an Indian-origin technology professional who transitioned from a high-stakes corporate role into entrepreneurship, building solutions at the intersection of financial technology and artificial intelligence. Her journey reflects a growing trend of engineers using real-world experience to create scalable, impact-driven startups.

Educational foundation and early interest in AI

With a background in computer science, Kalyani developed an early fascination with artificial intelligence and machine learning. Her academic training equipped her with strong fundamentals in data systems, automation, and software development. However, much of her expertise was refined on the job, where hands-on problem-solving proved more influential than classroom learning alone.

Before founding her startup, Kalyani worked at Apple in a highly sensitive role focused on safeguarding Apple Pay from misuse, including preventing its exploitation by terrorist and criminal networks. During this time, she gained first-hand exposure to global compliance operations. Despite Apple’s scale and resources, she observed that many compliance workflows relied on slow, manual reviews and outdated systems, increasing risk and operational pressure.

Identifying a real problem in Fintech compliance

Kalyani noticed that compliance teams across large organizations spent weeks reviewing policies, contracts, and regulatory documents manually. These inefficiencies not only delayed decisions but also increased the likelihood of human error. This gap between modern technology and legacy compliance practices became the catalyst for her entrepreneurial vision.

Founding Kobalt Labs

Motivated to modernize compliance, Kalyani co-founded Kobalt Labs with Ashi Agrawal, a former software engineer at Affirm. The startup focuses on building AI-powered tools that help banks and fintech companies manage risk and regulatory requirements more efficiently. By automating document analysis and policy reviews, Kobalt Labs significantly reduces turnaround time without replacing human expertise.

Forbes 30 under 30 recognition

In recognition of their innovation and impact, Kalyani Ramadurgam and Ashi Agrawal were named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 United States List for 2026 in the finance category. The accolade highlights their contribution to reshaping compliance infrastructure in the rapidly evolving fintech ecosystem.

