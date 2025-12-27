 Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing What- Full Detail
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNaagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing What- Full Detail

Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing What- Full Detail

Naagin 7 premieres today, 27 December, on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar at 8 PM. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary plays the lead role of Ananta, with Namik Paul as the male lead Aryaman. Check below all the actors who will probably be seen in epsiode 1.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Naagin 7 | Colors TV

Naagin 7 is just around the corner! The new season of the show premieres on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar today, December 27 at 8 PM sharp. If you're eagerly waiting and want to know all the details about who's playing which role, we've got the complete cast list ready for you:

Naagin 7 Cast: Full Details Of Who's Playing Which Role

Priyanka Chahar Choudhar is playing the lead role in Naagin 7, Ananta who is Anantkul ki Naagin.

Opposite to her, the male lead of the show is Namik Paul who is playing the character of Aryaman.

FPJ Shorts
'Educated Youth Must Take Responsibility To Educate At Least One Child,' Says Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar At BBMKU Convocation
'Educated Youth Must Take Responsibility To Educate At Least One Child,' Says Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar At BBMKU Convocation
NBCC Unlocks ₹8,500 Crore Project After Ghitorni Dispute Resolution
NBCC Unlocks ₹8,500 Crore Project After Ghitorni Dispute Resolution
Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson And Terroristic Threat Charges Following Family Complaint
Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson And Terroristic Threat Charges Following Family Complaint
Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing What- Full Detail
Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing What- Full Detail

Tejasswi Prakash has a cameo in the show, playing the role of Pragati, Ananta's mother. It is speculated that she will die after giving birth to Ananta.

The other actors who will be seen playing an important role in Naagin 7 are- Eisha Singh, Karan Kundrra, Alice Kaushik, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Beena Banerjee.

Read Also
Eisha Singh Birthday: Rumoured Boyfriend Avinash Mishra's Heartfelt Wish For Naagin 7 Star; 'Always...
article-image

Naagin 7 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Naagin 7 episode 1 will be released on Saturday, December 21 at 8 pm. Television viewers can watch it on Colors TV while the OTT viewers can watch the show on Jio Hotstar.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Eisha talked about her appearance in Naagin 7. She revealed to be "skeptical" to do the role at first. Eisha said to the outlet, "I was sceptical, to be very honest, when the offer came to me. But that time when I closed my eyes and thought, I said this is the right choice because Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Mam, and Naagin, a big franchise, and on Colors, so I was like, everything is good, so let’s do it (sic)."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing...

Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing...

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked

'If He Thinks He Has Become Superstar...': Drishyam 3 Producer SUES Akshaye Khanna, Claims Actor Is...

'If He Thinks He Has Become Superstar...': Drishyam 3 Producer SUES Akshaye Khanna, Claims Actor Is...

'He Looks Pissed': Veer Pahariya's REACTION To AP Dhillon Kissing His Girlfriend Tara Sutaria At...

'He Looks Pissed': Veer Pahariya's REACTION To AP Dhillon Kissing His Girlfriend Tara Sutaria At...

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Megastar's Galaxy Apartment; Netizens Say...

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Megastar's Galaxy Apartment; Netizens Say...