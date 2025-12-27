Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing What- Full Detail

Naagin 7 | Colors TV

Naagin 7 is just around the corner! The new season of the show premieres on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar today, December 27 at 8 PM sharp. If you're eagerly waiting and want to know all the details about who's playing which role, we've got the complete cast list ready for you:

Naagin 7 Cast: Full Details Of Who's Playing Which Role

Priyanka Chahar Choudhar is playing the lead role in Naagin 7, Ananta who is Anantkul ki Naagin.

Opposite to her, the male lead of the show is Namik Paul who is playing the character of Aryaman.

Tejasswi Prakash has a cameo in the show, playing the role of Pragati, Ananta's mother. It is speculated that she will die after giving birth to Ananta.

The other actors who will be seen playing an important role in Naagin 7 are- Eisha Singh, Karan Kundrra, Alice Kaushik, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Beena Banerjee.

Naagin 7 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Naagin 7 episode 1 will be released on Saturday, December 21 at 8 pm. Television viewers can watch it on Colors TV while the OTT viewers can watch the show on Jio Hotstar.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Eisha talked about her appearance in Naagin 7. She revealed to be "skeptical" to do the role at first. Eisha said to the outlet, "I was sceptical, to be very honest, when the offer came to me. But that time when I closed my eyes and thought, I said this is the right choice because Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Mam, and Naagin, a big franchise, and on Colors, so I was like, everything is good, so let’s do it (sic)."