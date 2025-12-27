 Who Is James? All About 61-Year-Old Bangladeshi Singer Whose Faridpur Concert Was Cancelled After Mob Attack That Injured 25
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is James? All About 61-Year-Old Bangladeshi Singer Whose Faridpur Concert Was Cancelled After Mob Attack That Injured 25

Who Is James? All About 61-Year-Old Bangladeshi Singer Whose Faridpur Concert Was Cancelled After Mob Attack That Injured 25

Bangladeshi singer James was set to perform at Faridpur Zilla School’s 185th anniversary on Friday, but the concert was cancelled after a radical group attacked the venue, injuring at least 25 people. Born Faruq Mahfuz Anam in 1964, James rose to fame with Feelings, popularising Bangla rock, and has also sung Hindi songs like Chal Chale and Bheegi Bheegi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Who Is James? All About 61-Year-Old Bangladeshi Singer | Photo Via Instagram

Bangladesh's popular band icon James (Nagar Baul) was scheduled to perform on the closing day of the 185th anniversary celebrations of Faridpur Zilla School on Friday (December 26).

Bangladeshi Singer James Concert Controversy

However, the concert was disrupted and ultimately cancelled following an attack that left at least 25 people injured. According to local media reports, the show was set to begin at 9:00 pm on Friday when a radical group barged into the venue, pelting stones at the audience.

Just before James was about to take the stage, a group of outsiders attempted to force their way in. When denied entry, they began throwing bricks and stones and tried to seize control of the stage, injuring at least 25 people in the process.

FPJ Shorts
Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan Fans Are In For Treat On Superstar's Birthday - Watch
Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan Fans Are In For Treat On Superstar's Birthday - Watch
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Theatre Management Among 23 Named In Chargesheet Filed By Hyderabad Police
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Theatre Management Among 23 Named In Chargesheet Filed By Hyderabad Police
Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Hours Before BPL 2025 Clash
Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Hours Before BPL 2025 Clash
After Electoral Successes, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Faces Fresh Political And Investment Challenges As 2026 Looms
After Electoral Successes, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Faces Fresh Political And Investment Challenges As 2026 Looms
Read Also
Bangladesh Unrest: Renowned Singer James' Concert Attacked By Mob In Faridpur; Stones, Bricks Hurled...
article-image

Who Is James?

Born on October 2, 1964, James, whose real name is Faruq Mahfuz Anam, is the lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist of the rock band Nagar Baul, formerly known as Feelings. He was born in Naogaon, Bangladesh, and later grew up in Chittagong city.

The 61-year-old singer rose to prominence in the 1990s as the frontman of Feelings, one of the Big Three of Bangla rock, who played a key role in popularising hard rock music in Bangladesh.

James developed an interest in music after completing his college education in Nilphamari and Sirajganj. Coming from a family with no musical background, his parents were initially against his decision to pursue a career as a singer.

But still, James left home to follow his passion for music. In the early-to-mid 1970s, while learning to play the guitar, he became inspired by bands such as The Doors, Dire Straits, and Led Zeppelin, as well as guitarists like Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, and Jimi Hendrix.

James has also sung Hindi songs, including Chal Chale from Woh Lamhe, Bheegi Bheegi from Gangster, and Rishtey and Alvida from Life in a... Metro, among others.

he singer was married to actress Rathi from 1991 to 2003. He later married Benazir Sazzad, whom he met in 2000; they separated in 2014. On 12 June 2024, he married his third wife, Namia Amin, in Dhaka, whom he had met in Los Angeles in June 2023. He has two sons and two daughters from his marriages

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Theatre Management Among 23 Named In Chargesheet Filed By...

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Theatre Management Among 23 Named In Chargesheet Filed By...

Inside Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Bash: From Ms Dhoni To Girlfriend Iulia Vantur; Check PICS

Inside Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Bash: From Ms Dhoni To Girlfriend Iulia Vantur; Check PICS

Who Is James? All About 61-Year-Old Bangladeshi Singer Whose Faridpur Concert Was Cancelled After...

Who Is James? All About 61-Year-Old Bangladeshi Singer Whose Faridpur Concert Was Cancelled After...

Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing...

Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing...

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked