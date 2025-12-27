Who Is James? All About 61-Year-Old Bangladeshi Singer Whose Faridpur Concert Was Cancelled After Mob Attack That Injured 25

Who Is James? All About 61-Year-Old Bangladeshi Singer | Photo Via Instagram

Bangladesh's popular band icon James (Nagar Baul) was scheduled to perform on the closing day of the 185th anniversary celebrations of Faridpur Zilla School on Friday (December 26).

Bangladeshi Singer James Concert Controversy

However, the concert was disrupted and ultimately cancelled following an attack that left at least 25 people injured. According to local media reports, the show was set to begin at 9:00 pm on Friday when a radical group barged into the venue, pelting stones at the audience.

Just before James was about to take the stage, a group of outsiders attempted to force their way in. When denied entry, they began throwing bricks and stones and tried to seize control of the stage, injuring at least 25 people in the process.

Islamist mob attacks concert of Bangladesh's biggest rockstar James at Faridpur. James has sung for Bollywood also. The mob wants no music or cultural festivals to be held in Bangladesh. James somehow managed to escape. pic.twitter.com/0yNeU0Us9h — Deep Halder (@deepscribble) December 26, 2025

Who Is James?

Born on October 2, 1964, James, whose real name is Faruq Mahfuz Anam, is the lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist of the rock band Nagar Baul, formerly known as Feelings. He was born in Naogaon, Bangladesh, and later grew up in Chittagong city.

The 61-year-old singer rose to prominence in the 1990s as the frontman of Feelings, one of the Big Three of Bangla rock, who played a key role in popularising hard rock music in Bangladesh.

James developed an interest in music after completing his college education in Nilphamari and Sirajganj. Coming from a family with no musical background, his parents were initially against his decision to pursue a career as a singer.

But still, James left home to follow his passion for music. In the early-to-mid 1970s, while learning to play the guitar, he became inspired by bands such as The Doors, Dire Straits, and Led Zeppelin, as well as guitarists like Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, and Jimi Hendrix.

James has also sung Hindi songs, including Chal Chale from Woh Lamhe, Bheegi Bheegi from Gangster, and Rishtey and Alvida from Life in a... Metro, among others.

he singer was married to actress Rathi from 1991 to 2003. He later married Benazir Sazzad, whom he met in 2000; they separated in 2014. On 12 June 2024, he married his third wife, Namia Amin, in Dhaka, whom he had met in Los Angeles in June 2023. He has two sons and two daughters from his marriages