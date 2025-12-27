Bangladesh Unrest: Renowned Singer James' Concert Attacked By Mob In Faridpur; Stones, Bricks Hurled | Video

Bangladesh Unrest: Renowned Bangladeshi Singer James' Concert Attacked By Mob In Faridpur' Stones, Bricks Hurled (Screengrab) | X/@SahidulKhokonbd

Faridpur: A concert by Bangladesh’s leading band music artist James (Nagar Baul) was disrupted in Faridpur after a mob reportedly stormed the stage and attacked artists. The concert was scheduled to take place at 9:00 pm on Friday, claimed local media reports. The radical group barged into the venue and started pelting stones at the audience who came to attend the concert.

Just before James was to take the stage, a group of outsiders attempted to force their way into the venue. When they were denied entry, they began pelting bricks and stones and tried to seize control of the stage. At least 25 people were injured in the incident. Several video of the attack also surfaced online.

Students of Faridpur Zilla School resisted the attack, forcing the assailants to retreat, reported ANI. After the attack, local authorities intervened and the concert, which was scheduled to be held to commemorate the anniversary of a local school, was cancelled. Fraidpur is located almost 120 km from Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

At around 10:00 pm, the convener of the organising committee, Mustafizur Rahman Shamim, announced from the stage that, considering the volatile situation and following instructions from the Faridpur district administration, James's performance had been cancelled, according to deshkalnews.com.

Faridpur Zilla School is one of the few schools established under a government initiative during British rule in India. Founded in 1840, the institution has completed 185 years of its journey.

The renowned Bangladeshi author, Taslima Nasreen, slammed the radical groups for attacking the audience and artists at the concert. “The cultural center Chhayanaut has been burned to ashes. Udichi—the organization that was built to foster a secular and progressive consciousness through the promotion of music, theater, dance, recitation, and folk culture—has also been burned to ashes,” she said.

"Today, jihadists did not allow the renowned singer James to perform at an event," the renowned author added. Notably, Nasrin was also forced to leave Bangladesh after receiving threats from Islamist groups over her books. She left the country in 1994.