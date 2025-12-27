 Bangladesh Unrest: Renowned Singer James' Concert Attacked By Mob In Faridpur; Stones, Bricks Hurled | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangladesh Unrest: Renowned Singer James' Concert Attacked By Mob In Faridpur; Stones, Bricks Hurled | Video

Bangladesh Unrest: Renowned Singer James' Concert Attacked By Mob In Faridpur; Stones, Bricks Hurled | Video

A concert by Bangladeshi rock icon James in Faridpur was disrupted after a mob stormed the venue, hurled stones, and attacked artists and attendees, forcing cancellation. Authorities intervened following the violence. Writer Taslima Nasreen condemned the attack, criticising extremists for suppressing cultural expression and targeting music, artists, and secular institutions.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
Bangladesh Unrest: Renowned Bangladeshi Singer James' Concert Attacked By Mob In Faridpur' Stones, Bricks Hurled (Screengrab) | X/@SahidulKhokonbd

Faridpur: A concert by Bangladesh’s leading band music artist James (Nagar Baul) was disrupted in Faridpur after a mob reportedly stormed the stage and attacked artists. The concert was scheduled to take place at 9:00 pm on Friday, claimed local media reports. The radical group barged into the venue and started pelting stones at the audience who came to attend the concert.

Just before James was to take the stage, a group of outsiders attempted to force their way into the venue. When they were denied entry, they began pelting bricks and stones and tried to seize control of the stage. At least 25 people were injured in the incident. Several video of the attack also surfaced online.

Visuals From The Spot:

Students of Faridpur Zilla School resisted the attack, forcing the assailants to retreat, reported ANI. After the attack, local authorities intervened and the concert, which was scheduled to be held to commemorate the anniversary of a local school, was cancelled. Fraidpur is located almost 120 km from Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh Unrest: Renowned Singer James' Concert Attacked By Mob In Faridpur; Stones, Bricks Hurled | Video
Bangladesh Unrest: Renowned Singer James' Concert Attacked By Mob In Faridpur; Stones, Bricks Hurled | Video
Salman Khan Turns 60: Actor Kisses Senior Journalist After Cutting Cake With Paps Outside His Panvel Farmhouse—VIDEO
Salman Khan Turns 60: Actor Kisses Senior Journalist After Cutting Cake With Paps Outside His Panvel Farmhouse—VIDEO
VIDEO: MS Dhoni Attends Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Party In Panvel Farmhouse
VIDEO: MS Dhoni Attends Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Party In Panvel Farmhouse
Brazil Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out At Marista Santa Maria College, Emergency Operations Underway; Terrifying Visuals Go Viral
Brazil Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out At Marista Santa Maria College, Emergency Operations Underway; Terrifying Visuals Go Viral

At around 10:00 pm, the convener of the organising committee, Mustafizur Rahman Shamim, announced from the stage that, considering the volatile situation and following instructions from the Faridpur district administration, James's performance had been cancelled, according to deshkalnews.com.

Faridpur Zilla School is one of the few schools established under a government initiative during British rule in India. Founded in 1840, the institution has completed 185 years of its journey.

The renowned Bangladeshi author, Taslima Nasreen, slammed the radical groups for attacking the audience and artists at the concert. “The cultural center Chhayanaut has been burned to ashes. Udichi—the organization that was built to foster a secular and progressive consciousness through the promotion of music, theater, dance, recitation, and folk culture—has also been burned to ashes,” she said.

Taslima Nasreen's X post

Taslima Nasreen's X post |

“Today, jihadists did not allow the renowned singer James to perform at an event,” the renowned author added. Notably, Nasrin was also forced to leave Bangladesh after receiving threats from Islamist groups over her books. Notably, Nasrin was also forced to leave Bangladesh after receiving threats from Islamist groups over her books. She left the country in 1994.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Unrest: Renowned Singer James' Concert Attacked By Mob In Faridpur; Stones, Bricks Hurled...

Bangladesh Unrest: Renowned Singer James' Concert Attacked By Mob In Faridpur; Stones, Bricks Hurled...

Brazil Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out At Marista Santa Maria College, Emergency Operations Underway;...

Brazil Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out At Marista Santa Maria College, Emergency Operations Underway;...

Israel Becomes 1st Nation To Recognise Somaliland, Somalia’s Breakaway Region, As Independent...

Israel Becomes 1st Nation To Recognise Somaliland, Somalia’s Breakaway Region, As Independent...

Japan: Several Injured In Stabbing, ‘Liquid-Spray’ Attack In Mishima

Japan: Several Injured In Stabbing, ‘Liquid-Spray’ Attack In Mishima

Caught On Cam: Egyptian Man Tries To Forcefully Kiss Russian YouTuber In China, Grabs Her By Neck In...

Caught On Cam: Egyptian Man Tries To Forcefully Kiss Russian YouTuber In China, Grabs Her By Neck In...