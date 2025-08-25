Shehbaz Badesha On Pressure Of Entering Bigg Boss 19 As Shehnaaz Gill's Brother, Opens Up About Sidharth Shukla's Legacy—EXCLUSIVE

Shehbaz Badesha, brother of actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill, has now entered the reality show Bigg Boss 19. He had earlier appeared as a guest in season 13, when his sister Shehnaaz was a contestant on the show. On the premiere episode, he faced competition from Mridul Tiwari, who beat him in the public vote to secure a place inside the house.

However, reports suggest that despite losing the vote, Shehbaz will still continue his journey in the show through the secret room.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shehbaz spoke about being known as Shehnaaz Gill's brother, revealed his strategy for Bigg Boss 19, and shared how he plans to carry forward the legacy of the late actor Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

You enter Bigg Boss 19 as Shehnaaz Gill’s brother. How do you feel about carrying that tag? Do you think it helps or puts extra pressure on you?

"There is no pressure on me. I feel proud to carry the tag of being Shehnaaz Gill's brother. Mera apna khoon hai, so mujhe koi problem nahi hai."

Bigg Boss is all about strategy. How do you plan to play the game—will you be aggressive, calm, or unpredictable?

"All of these will be there."

Do you think the audience will support you just because you’re her brother, or will you have to prove yourself?

"No, it's not like that. If I do something good, then only they will support me. If they are Shehnaaz' fan, then they will support her only, not me."

What made you say yes to Bigg Boss 19?

"Meri aisi koi cheez thi nahi, mein hi chahta tha Bigg Boss karun. Toh maina yes karwane, bohot dum lagaya."

5. Last time in Bigg Boss 13, you formed a good bond with Sidharth Shukla. Will you miss him?

"I will always miss him."

6. Having appeared briefly in Bigg Boss 13, what lessons have you learned that you’re bringing into this season?

"There is no such lesson learn from Bigg Boss 13. I was fun loving there too and did what I had to do. Iss season bhi wohi hoga."

Many fans compare every Bigg Boss contestant to Siddharth Shukla. How do you feel about living up to such a legacy?

Shehbaz Badesha: "I will not be able to make such a legacy. Because he was one and he will remain one. So my comparison cannot go far. I can win this show by making my individual personality."