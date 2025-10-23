Mumbai: 4 Men Perform Dangerous Stunt While Sitting On Roof Of Moving Car In Andheri; Arrested After VIDEO Viral

4 Men Perform Stunts While Sitting On Roof of Moving Car In Andheri's MIDC |

Mumbai, October 23: An FIR has been registered against four individuals who were performing stunt while sitting on the roof of a moving car in Mumbai's Andheri area. The FIR has been registered under BNS Sections 281, 125, 3(5), and 184 of the MV Act at Andheri East's MIDC Police station.

The update has been shared by the Mumbai Police of its official handle on social media along with the video of the people. In the video, the Mumbai Police wrote, "Travelling on the roof, won't shelter you from an arrest."

Recently, there has been numerous cases of individuals attempting stunts on car roof, post them on social media and gain fame.

The video starts with a man in white sitting on the top of a Volkswagen car and talking on the phone, and is later joined by his other friends. Not just this, the video also showed them performing these stunts in heavy traffic. According to the image shared by the police, their car has also been confiscated.

Netizens react on the video

Several users have commented on the post shared by the Mumbai Police. Many users asked them to not blur the faces of such people. One user wrote, "But you sheltered their faces using blurr"

Another added, "Nothing happens by blurring photos and making reel. If you want to show the power of law, bring the faces in front of them"

"Just don't file a case, teach them a good lesson... no one will do this again," a citizen said.

Lauding the Police, a user commented, "Good job. Needed this social media nonsense should be curbed properly" "Belt treatment required for these illiterate people," another added.

Recent such incidents

On October 19, two young men were caught on camera performing dangerous stunts atop a moving Audi car in Mumbai’s Nagpada area. As per a post on X, The incident reportedly took place around 4 AM on 19th October 2025, within the limits of the Nagpada Police Station. The luxury car, bearing the registration number MH-01-BK-0077, was seen speeding through the streets while the duo sat dangerously on its roof.

Earlier this month, the Kurla police apprehended four young individuals for executing stunts on motorcycles and sharing videos on social media. The authorities have confiscated a motorcycle utilized for tricks, and they are probing the issue more deeply. Likewise, several young individuals aged 20 to 22 were executing stunts on the streets at night in the Kurla region.

