Mumbai Shocker: Two Youths Perform Dangerous Stunts on Moving Audi Roof In Nagpada At 4 AM | Video

Mumbai, October 19: In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage on social media, two young men were caught on camera performing dangerous stunts atop a moving Audi car in Mumbai’s Nagpada area.

🚨 Reckless Stunt in Mumbai 🚨



In a disturbing video from Nagpada Police Station limits, two youths were seen performing dangerous stunts sitting on the roof of an Audi car (MH-01-BK-0077) around 4 AM on 19th October 2025.



Although the footage isn’t very clear due to low light,… pic.twitter.com/Wq70cBVFue — 👊 Fight Against Crime & Illegal Activities 👊 (@FightAgainstCr) October 19, 2025

As per a post on X, The incident reportedly took place around 4 AM on 19th October 2025, within the limits of the Nagpada Police Station. The luxury car, bearing the registration number MH-01-BK-0077, was seen speeding through the streets while the duo sat dangerously on its roof.

Although the video, recorded in low light, is not very clear, it unmistakably shows the pair risking their lives, and the lives of others, by turning a public road into their playground. Such reckless acts, increasingly seen across Mumbai, have become a growing concern for both citizens and law enforcement authorities.

The X user has tagged @MumbaiPolice and @MTPHereToHelp, urging strict action against those involved. Many have demanded that the offenders be traced and penalised to set a strong example against such life-threatening behaviour.

Authorities are expected to trace the vehicle and identify the individuals responsible. Residents of the area say these dangerous stunts often occur during late-night hours when roads are relatively empty, making it easier for offenders to escape unnoticed.

As Mumbai continues to battle rising incidents of rash driving and illegal racing, such visuals serve as a grim reminder of how a few moments of recklessness can end in tragedy — for both the perpetrators and innocent commuters.