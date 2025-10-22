Indore News: Viral Video Shows Woman Performing Dangerous Bike Stunt Without Helmet-- VIDEO

Indore News: Woman Fined, Warned For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunt Without Helmet -- VIDEO | Instagram

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a young woman performing a risky bike stunt without wearing a helmet is doing rounds on social media on Wednesday.

The video prompted police action after which the woman was successfully identified and summoned to the office of Additional DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya.

Police issued 2 fines against her and instructed her to delete the video from social media platforms. Officials said such acts are dangerous and warned that similar violations will lead to strict action in the future.

Watch the video here:

What was the matter?

A clip went viral on social media on Tuesday, in which the young woman was seen letting go of the handlebars while riding at high speed. The act potentially put her own life and the safety of others at risk.

As soon as the video went viral, it attracted huge criticism online. The netizens condemned her careless and unsafe behavior.

Many also urged the authorities to take action against such dangerous stunts on public roads, as these could lead to serious accidents.

Police then traced the woman and verified where the video was filmed. The woman was summoned, fined and warned by the Additional DCP, Indore.

Road safety experts have once again reminded the public to wear helmets and follow traffic rules to prevent accidents and injuries.