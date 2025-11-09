US Man Disguised As Woman Caught Stealing Several Courier Packages, Arrested After CCTV Footage Goes Viral | Facebook @TEAM SHERIFF

In a bizarre incident from Alabama, United States, a 46-year-old man was arrested after disguising himself as a woman to steal courier packages from residential doorsteps. The accused, identified as Todd Anthony Bond, was taken into custody on Friday after CCTV footage of his theft spree went viral on social media.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Bond was caught on camera driving up to a home in a black Ford Escape and stealing multiple parcels left outside on the porch by delivery services. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was his unusual disguise, a black top, a black-and-white floral skirt, and a purple dotted headband, apparently worn to avoid recognition.

In the surveillance video released by the authorities, Bond can be seen parking his SUV, taking a casual puff from his vape, and then confidently walking up to a front porch in broad daylight. He grabs several packages and walks back to his vehicle. The video, which quickly spread across social media which helped officers identify and arrest him.

Police officials described Bond as a repeat offender known for similar petty thefts in the area. Bond has been charged with theft and trespassing, and further investigations are underway to determine if he was involved in other package thefts in the region.

Naked Intruder Threatens Woman, Killed in Gunfire

A shocking incident from Los Angeles, California, has gone viral after a naked intruder was shot dead by a 79-year-old Vietnam War veteran in an act of self-defense. The dramatic confrontation unfolded on Tujunga Avenue, where the intruder reportedly broke into a home and began threatening a female tenant.

The war veteran tried to reason with the man, urging him to leave the premises and stop harassing the tenant. However, the intruder refused and became increasingly aggressive, escalating the situation into a violent physical altercation.