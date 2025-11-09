'Smriti Aur Harman Ne Waada Kiya Tha', Salman Khan Recalls As Jhulan Goswami & Anjum Chopra Join Him On Bigg Boss 19 Sets | Instagram @mumbaiindians

Former cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra were recently welcomed to the sets of "Bigg Boss 19" amid the ongoing festivities honoring Team India's historic first-ever ICC Women's World Cup victory. The two met Bollywood actor Salman Khan during the most recent episode of the popular reality TV program.

Sharing pictures from the sets of 'Bigg Boss 19', Jhulan on Instagram wrote, "This month so far has been filled with many unforgettable nights, and this was definitely one of those nights. Had such a lovely time sharing the stage with @beingsalmankhan and @anjum_chopra on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. Can't wait for you all to see the fun moments!"

During the fun-filled conversations, Salman Khan recalled a promise that World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana made to former pacer Jhulan Goswami. He said, "Smriti aur Harman ne aapko waada kiya tha ki trophy jeet ke rahenge." Overwhelmed, Jhulan then replied, "Jab woh trophy lekar mere samne aaye, that was the biggest moment in my cricket career."

Anjum Chopra also expressed the significance of the Women's World Cup win. She said that this win will boost women's cricket in India and parents would encourage young girls to dream of representing the country on a bigger level.

India's years-long dream of winning the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two setbacks in the 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, with the all-round performances from Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39).

"In that moment when we hugged, I saw years of hope, pain, and belief come full circle. The dream had finally come home," Jhulan wrote on her Instagram handle as she shared an emotional moment with Harmanpreet Kaur after India's World Cup win.

Anjum Chopra wrote, "What a World Cup! Stories, emotions, moments — all captured in one unforgettable journey. A tournament that belonged to the women who played with heart, determination, and spirit — and to every woman who paved the path long before this moment.

Their belief made this dream a reality, and their journey continues to inspire. Privileged to witness it up close."