 Viral Video Shows Toy Cow Replaced By 'Gau Mata' During House Warming Rituals, Netizens Say, 'Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions!'
Viral Video Shows Toy Cow Replaced By 'Gau Mata' During House Warming Rituals, Netizens Say, 'Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions!'

In a heartwarming yet amusing twist on tradition, a viral video shows a Hindu family using a toy cow instead of a real one during their Grah Pravesh (housewarming) ceremony. The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, captures the family performing their rituals surrounded by pandits, and instead of a live cow, a remote-controlled toy cow makes its grand entrance.

Rutunjay Dole Updated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
Viral Video Shows Toy Cow Replaced By 'Gau Mata' During House Warming Rituals, Netizens Say, 'Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions!' | X @RealBababanaras

In a heartwarming yet amusing twist on tradition, a viral video shows a Hindu family using a toy cow instead of a real one during their Grah Pravesh (housewarming) ceremony. The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, captures the family performing their rituals surrounded by pandits, and instead of a live cow, a remote-controlled toy cow makes its grand entrance.

The video begins with the family gathered for the pooja when a man gently places the small toy cow on the floor. As the toy begins to walk, thanks to its battery or remote-control mechanism, it mimics the traditional ritual of a ‘Gau Mata’ entering the new house, a symbolic act believed to bring prosperity and positivity to the home.

Unable to find or bring a real cow into their apartment premises, the family opted for this innovative and eco-friendly alternative. Social media users were quick to react to the video. The user wrote on X, "Times change, but faith finds its way. As bringing a real cow into an apartment becomes tough, people are turning to creative solutions — like this adorable toy cow for the housewarming ritual!"

Another user wrote, "Unable to find a real Gau Mata for their Grah Pravesh, this Hindu family chose a toy cow instead. Only Hindus can beautifully adapt traditions to circumstances, preserving faith, spirit, and symbolism even in modern times."

