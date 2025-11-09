Viral Video Shows Toy Cow Replaced By 'Gau Mata' During House Warming Rituals, Netizens Say, 'Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions!' | X @RealBababanaras

In a heartwarming yet amusing twist on tradition, a viral video shows a Hindu family using a toy cow instead of a real one during their Grah Pravesh (housewarming) ceremony. The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, captures the family performing their rituals surrounded by pandits, and instead of a live cow, a remote-controlled toy cow makes its grand entrance.

The video begins with the family gathered for the pooja when a man gently places the small toy cow on the floor. As the toy begins to walk, thanks to its battery or remote-control mechanism, it mimics the traditional ritual of a ‘Gau Mata’ entering the new house, a symbolic act believed to bring prosperity and positivity to the home.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Unable to find or bring a real cow into their apartment premises, the family opted for this innovative and eco-friendly alternative. Social media users were quick to react to the video. The user wrote on X, "Times change, but faith finds its way. As bringing a real cow into an apartment becomes tough, people are turning to creative solutions — like this adorable toy cow for the housewarming ritual!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user wrote, "Unable to find a real Gau Mata for their Grah Pravesh, this Hindu family chose a toy cow instead. Only Hindus can beautifully adapt traditions to circumstances, preserving faith, spirit, and symbolism even in modern times."

Villagers Celebrate Buffalo's Birthday

Uttar Pradesh: In an unusual and heartwarming celebration, villagers in Sungarh village under the Bachhraun police station in Amroha came together to celebrate the second birthday of a buffalo named Shera, and it turned into one of the grandest events the village has ever witnessed.