 Villagers Celebrate 2-Year-Old Buffalo's Birthday In Uttar Pradesh, Spend Lakhs On Grand Feasts & DJ | VISUALS INSIDE
Uttar Pradesh: In an unusual and heartwarming celebration, villagers in Sungarh village under the Bachhraun police station area In Amroha came together to celebrate the second birthday of a buffalo named Shera, and it turned into one of the grandest events the village has ever witnessed.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Villagers Celebrate 2-Year-Old Buffalo's Birthday In Uttar Pradesh, Spend Lakhs On Grand Feasts & DJ | VISUALS INSIDE | X @News1IndiaTweet

Shera’s proud owner, Israr, went all out to make the day memorable. The buffalo was beautifully decorated with flowers, garlands, and tassels, making him the star of the show. The celebration featured music, dancing, sweets, and a community feast, turning the quiet village into a festive ground.

WATCH VIDEO:

Videos from the event, now going viral on social media, show villagers dancing to DJ beats, taking selfies and photos with Shera, and feeding him treats. Children and elders alike joined the fun, cheering and posing with the birthday buffalo.

According to locals, Shera is well-known in the area for his calm nature and impressive build. This grand birthday celebration was its owner, Israr's way of expressing affection and gratitude towards the animal.

As the video continues to trend online, netizens are loving the rare display of the bond between humans and animals, while some are simply amused by the unusual birthday bash.

The videos and visuals from the birthday celebration are going viral on the Internet, in which villagers can be seen in procession with the birthday star, Sher, a the highlight. Shera can be seen decorated with garlands and colours while its face is filled with cake-like cream.

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Rajasthan's popular Pushkar animal fair. A buffalo, reportedly valued at around ₹21 crore, died suddenly after its health deteriorated on Friday. The animal was among the main attractions at the fair, drawing thousands of onlookers every day.

