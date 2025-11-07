 Video Shows Inmates Dancing & Partying Inside Ranchi Jail, 2 Officials Suspended
A video from Birsa Munda Central Jail in Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi, has sparked major controversy after going viral on social media. The short 17-second clip shows two inmates dancing while recording themselves on a mobile phone, an object strictly prohibited inside the high-security prison.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Video Shows Inmates Dancing & Partying Inside Ranchi Jail, 2 Officials Suspended | X @sunny_sharad

The prisoners in the video have been identified as Vidhu Gupta, accused in a multi-crore liquor scam, and Vicky Bhalotia, an accused in a GST scam. Both were seen inside a special hall equipped with amenities not available to regular inmates, suggesting they were enjoying VIP treatment within the jail.

Following the uproar, the jail administration launched an immediate inquiry into the matter. Preliminary investigations revealed negligence on part of the prison staff, leading to the suspension of Assistant Jailer Devnath Ram and Jamadar Vinod Kumar Yadav. Officials have also begun probing how the inmates managed to access a mobile phone and record the video.

According to administrative sources, the incident exposes serious lapses in prison security. Questions are being raised about how the phone entered the jail and whether officials were complicit in allowing the inmates to use it.

The viral video has now become a political flashpoint in Jharkhand. The opposition has accused the state government of fostering corruption and extending VIP privileges to powerful prisoners. In response, the Jharkhand government has ordered a high-level investigation and promised strict action against those found guilty.

The incident has reignited the debate over special treatment for influential inmates and the lack of accountability in the prison system. For many, the viral clip stands as a stark reminder of how power and privilege often bend the rules, even behind bars.

