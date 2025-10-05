Birthday Celebration In Prison! History-Sheeter Cuts Cake Inside Bengaluru's Central Prison; Viral Video Prompts Enquiry | YouTube @Power TV News

Bengaluru: A viral video of a history-sheeter from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison is going viral on social media, which shows him celebrating his birthday and cutting a cake inside the prison with inmates and his companions from outside. The incident has gone viral on the Internet and has sparked outrage among citizens, and has also prompted a police enquiry into the matter.

The birthday celebration of rowdy sheeter, Sina Alias Gubbachchi, has brought attention to a police enquiry at Bengaluru's Central Prison. The rowdy-sheeter who was arrested and sent to prison was captured while having his birthday party with fellow inmates. They celebrated his birthday by garlanding apples and cutting a cake.

WATCH VIDEO:

Legal Action:

The photos and videos from inside the party are going viral on social media. It is also being said that the visuals were posted inside the prison. According to the reports, the police have registered a case and initiated a probe into how mobile phone centred the prison and who facilitated the celebration.

Early investigation reports suggest that the celebration took place 4 to 5 months ago. Police have identified other prisoners seen in the clip, including Anand, Arun, Praveen, Surya, Mithun, Prajwal, Chetan, Aravind, and Karthik.

Recent Similar Instance:

In another instance, actor Darshan, who was in judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case, was captured giving special hospitality in the viral video on social media last year. The visuals showed a photo of Darshan, rowdy sheeter Wilson Gordon Naga, Kulla Seen, and Darshan's manager Nagaraj holding coffee cups and smoking cigarettes in front of the jail barracks. Following this, the CCB police raided the prison.

During the raid, tobacco products such as Chinese, Swagat Gold, pipes used by prisoners to smoke marijuana, knives, trimmers, scissors, mobile chargers, matches, lighters, playing cards, a book used by prisoners to write down numbers after playing cards, a kettle for heating hot water, weapons, and iron rods were found in various barracks.