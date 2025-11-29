 High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera: Bouncers Assault Customers Over ₹30,000 Bill At Bar In Mathura
High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera: Bouncers Assault Customers Over ₹30,000 Bill At Bar In Mathura

High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera: Bouncers Assault Customers Over ₹30,000 Bill At Bar In Mathura

A family was reportedly assaulted by hotel staff and bouncers in Mathura following a dispute over a ₹30,000 bill at a restaurant. The altercation, captured on a viral video, left several family members injured, including women. Police are examining the footage, with legal action expected against the bouncers.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@nbh24official

Mathura: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. An argument over the bill at a restaurant and bar quickly escalated into a physical altercation. A video of the high-voltage drama has surfaced and is rapidly going viral on social media.

Reportedly, a family from Mathura had hosted a party at the restaurant. After the party ended and it was time to settle the bill, an argument broke out over a ₹30,000 charge.

The family claims that during the dispute, the hotel staff and bouncers suddenly became aggressive and began assaulting them. In the video, men can be heard hurling abuses, while women can be seen trying to separate the bouncers and the customers. One of the men can be seen being beaten by the bouncers with a stick.

The family has claimed that the bouncers not only assaulted the male members but also pushed and attempted to assault the women.

According to the victims, several family members were injured in the violence, with some women sustaining serious injuries. After the incident, the family obtained CCTV footage from the hotel.

Reportedly, no formal complaint or written statement has yet been filed by the victims. The police stated that the viral video and CCTV footage are being closely examined. Based on the preliminary investigation, further legal action will be taken, and strict measures will be ensured against the bouncers.

