Video Shows Bengaluru Woman Hurling Abuses At Man In 'Hindi', Netizens Demand 'Interstate Residency Permit' From Migrants

'Teri Maa Ki ****, Saale Kutte', Woman In Bengaluru Bursts At Man; Netizens Demand 'Interstate Residency Permit' From Migrants | Instagram @meri.yariyaan

A video from Bengaluru’s Koramangala, one of the city’s busiest nightlife and pub hubs, has gone viral after it showed two women hurling abuses at a group of men, reportedly following a heated altercation. The clip, now circulating widely on social media, has triggered intense debate over public behavior and civic discipline.

In the video, the two women can be seen surrounded by several onlookers, shouting aggressively at a man and using explicit language. One of the women is also heard demanding the man to “leave the area.” The confrontation, which reportedly took place late at night, drew a crowd of passersby, some of whom recorded the incident on their phones.

While the exact cause of the argument remains unclear, the video has sparked widespread discussion online. Many users condemned the use of abusive language in public, especially in an area like Koramangala, which is frequented by young professionals and tourists.

Some netizens went further, suggesting stricter measures for people working or doing business in the city, with a few calling for interstate residential permits, arguing that Bengaluru’s civic atmosphere is damaged due to such incidents. Others urged authorities to focus on maintaining public order and safety.

One user commented, "Enough of these people "developing" Bengaluru - Introduce Interstate Residency Permits for working & running businesses in Karnataka."

Another user commented, "Noth Indians always bark we developed Bengaluru. This is what these north indians developed in Bengaluru."

As of now, local authorities have not released any statement or confirmed whether police action has been taken. The video continues to circulate across social media platforms, fueling ongoing discussions about urban etiquette, nightlife conduct, and the city’s image as a cosmopolitan hub.