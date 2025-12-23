 Man Shocked To Find Gutkha Stains In Dustbin, Meant For Sale, At Kanpur’s Mr DIY - VIDEO
A video from a Mr DIY store in Kanpur has gone viral after a shopper opened a display dustbin and found it stained with fresh gutkha spit. The clip shows red residue inside the bin, suggesting misuse by customers. The incident sparked outrage and sarcastic reactions online, with users calling for better civic sense and accountability.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
The guthka stain inside Dustbin | X/@govindprataps12

A man shopping at a Mr DIY mall in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was shocked to find paan stains inside a dustbin that was on display for sale. A video of the incident, shared by an X user, has since gone viral on social media.

Display Dustbin Found Used for Spitting

In the now-viral video, filmed inside the Mr DIY store, the man is seen opening what appears to be a display-model dustbin placed on the shop floor. As soon as the lid is lifted, the camera zooms in to reveal the inside filled with red-coloured gutkha spit stains and residue, suggesting that people had been improperly using the display item as a real dustbin.

Netizens React With Anger and Humour

Soon after the video went viral, social media users reacted with a mix of outrage and sarcasm. One user wrote, “The country needs only good education right now.” Another commented, “Masala ka shehar hai.”

Calls for Accountability

Some users pointed out that CCTV cameras installed inside the store could help identify the individual responsible. Others criticised the habit of public spitting, with one comment reading, “Ye gutkha khane wale kahin bhi thook dete hain.”

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Considers Invoking MCOCA Against Gutkha Syndicates; CM Devendra Fadnavis Supports...
article-image

Gutkha Ban and Public Spitting Laws

Gutkha has been banned in several states, including Maharashtra, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, since 2012–13 due to serious health risks, though illegal sales continue. Public spitting is prohibited under municipal laws, with fines typically ranging from ₹50 to ₹500, and higher penalties in some cities.

