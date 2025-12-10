 Maharashtra Govt Considers Invoking MCOCA Against Gutkha Syndicates; CM Devendra Fadnavis Supports FDA Proposal For Tough Crackdown
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Considers Invoking MCOCA Against Gutkha Syndicates; CM Devendra Fadnavis Supports FDA Proposal For Tough Crackdown

Maharashtra Govt Considers Invoking MCOCA Against Gutkha Syndicates; CM Devendra Fadnavis Supports FDA Proposal For Tough Crackdown

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the process for stronger legal action is already underway, as gutkha and flavoured betel nut continue to be smuggled into the state and sold openly despite repeated seizures.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra government may soon bring gutkha networks under MCOCA as FDA pushes for aggressive action | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 10: Amid the ongoing Nagpur Legislative Assembly session, the Maharashtra government is moving toward invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against gutkha producers and sellers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the process for stronger legal action is already underway, as gutkha and flavoured betel nut continue to be smuggled into the state and sold openly despite repeated seizures.

FDA Proposal Gains Momentum

To dismantle this persistent illegal network, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had proposed bringing offenders under MCOCA. FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal said the Chief Minister has supported the initiative, reinforcing the government’s commitment to enforcing tougher measures.

FPJ Shorts
FRAI Warns E-Commerce Boom Forcing Thousands Of Kirana Stores To Shut Down
FRAI Warns E-Commerce Boom Forcing Thousands Of Kirana Stores To Shut Down
CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows
CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows
NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Returns To Earth After 8-Month ISS Mission
NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Returns To Earth After 8-Month ISS Mission
Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ During Debate On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha – VIDEO
Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ During Debate On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha – VIDEO

Stronger Legal Framework Expected Soon

During the Assembly session, the Chief Minister reiterated that a more robust legal framework is being readied to crack down on gutkha and narcotic substances. He assured the House that a decision on invoking MCOCA-based action would be taken soon.

Concern Over Sale Near Schools & Colleges

Highlighting the harmful effects of these banned substances on schoolchildren and youth, the FDA has pushed for stricter enforcement. Despite the statewide ban, gutkha products continue to flow in from other states and are frequently sold near educational institutions. Even after raids and criminal action, the illegal products often return to the market within days.

Raids & Seizures Indicate Scale of Trade

Minister Zirwal added that the Chief Minister’s approval significantly strengthens the FDA’s efforts to break the organized syndicates behind gutkha distribution. A proposal to bring both gutkha and flavoured betel nut sellers under MCOCA has already been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai: Grand Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj To Be Installed At CSMT Station, CM Devendra...
article-image

Seizures Worth Rs 22.17 Crore in Seven Months

Between April 1 and October 31, 2025, the FDA conducted raids on 365 shops, finding prohibited products in 354 of them. Goods worth ₹22.17 crore were seized, underscoring the vast smuggling and distribution network operating across Maharashtra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows

CSMT Traffic Congestion Drops By 30% After Mumbai Metro Line 3 Begins Full Operations, Survey Shows

Pune Porsche Case: 2 Yerawada Policemen Dismissed For Mishandling Probe, Blood Sample Delay

Pune Porsche Case: 2 Yerawada Policemen Dismissed For Mishandling Probe, Blood Sample Delay

Pune Land Deal Row: Bombay HC Questions If Police Are Protecting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth...

Pune Land Deal Row: Bombay HC Questions If Police Are Protecting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth...

QMTI, Khadki Wins NASEOH Award 2025 For Empowering Differently Abled Soldiers

QMTI, Khadki Wins NASEOH Award 2025 For Empowering Differently Abled Soldiers

Maharashtra: Demand For Love Jihad Law Intensifies As Hindu Organisation Leads State Campaign

Maharashtra: Demand For Love Jihad Law Intensifies As Hindu Organisation Leads State Campaign