Maharashtra Govt Considers Invoking MCOCA Against Gutkha Syndicates; CM Devendra Fadnavis Supports FDA Proposal For Tough Crackdown

Maharashtra government may soon bring gutkha networks under MCOCA as FDA pushes for aggressive action

Mumbai, Dec 10: Amid the ongoing Nagpur Legislative Assembly session, the Maharashtra government is moving toward invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against gutkha producers and sellers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the process for stronger legal action is already underway, as gutkha and flavoured betel nut continue to be smuggled into the state and sold openly despite repeated seizures.

FDA Proposal Gains Momentum

To dismantle this persistent illegal network, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had proposed bringing offenders under MCOCA. FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal said the Chief Minister has supported the initiative, reinforcing the government’s commitment to enforcing tougher measures.

Stronger Legal Framework Expected Soon

During the Assembly session, the Chief Minister reiterated that a more robust legal framework is being readied to crack down on gutkha and narcotic substances. He assured the House that a decision on invoking MCOCA-based action would be taken soon.

Concern Over Sale Near Schools & Colleges

Highlighting the harmful effects of these banned substances on schoolchildren and youth, the FDA has pushed for stricter enforcement. Despite the statewide ban, gutkha products continue to flow in from other states and are frequently sold near educational institutions. Even after raids and criminal action, the illegal products often return to the market within days.

Raids & Seizures Indicate Scale of Trade

Minister Zirwal added that the Chief Minister’s approval significantly strengthens the FDA’s efforts to break the organized syndicates behind gutkha distribution. A proposal to bring both gutkha and flavoured betel nut sellers under MCOCA has already been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department.

Seizures Worth Rs 22.17 Crore in Seven Months

Between April 1 and October 31, 2025, the FDA conducted raids on 365 shops, finding prohibited products in 354 of them. Goods worth ₹22.17 crore were seized, underscoring the vast smuggling and distribution network operating across Maharashtra.

