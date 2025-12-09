Mumbai: Grand Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj To Be Installed At CSMT Station | VIDEO

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, December 9, informed the state assembly that the Union Government has approved the installation of a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of CSMT station in Mumbai. While speaking in the House, Fadnavis said that the statue of Shivaji Maharaj will be erected at CSMT once the newly proposed plan receives the required approvals.

Maharashtra CM was responding to a query in the House, where Fadnavis said that the statue will be part of the ongoing large-scale redevelopment project at the heritage railway station.

His reply came after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav raised the matter, stating that although the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was christened after the Maratha warrior king, an appropriate statue was yet to be installed. He noted that the location held historical and cultural significance and deserved a monument befitting the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj.

On this, Fadnavis replied, "The Union government has already taken the decision. A fresh proposal from the state was not required. The statue has been incorporated in the master plan of the revamped CSMT." He stated that a recent reply from the Union Minister of State for Railways was regarding the earlier proposal for the railway station's layout, not the current redevelopment plan.

Announcement Comes Ahead Of BMC Polls

This announcement comes ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, where both the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are expected to highlight Shivaji Maharaj's legacy as an electoral issue. The elections to the BMC, the richest civic body in the country, are likely to be held in January 2026.

(With PTI Inputs)

