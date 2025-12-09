Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns MLAs Against Misusing Ladki Bahini Scheme References In State Assembly | File Pic

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday warned legislators, including a BJP MLA, against frequently citing the state government's flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahini scheme while raising unrelated issues during the Question Hour in the legislative assembly.

Visibly irked by multiple references to the scheme, Fadnavis told the House that members must refrain from using the programme as a casual political reference, warning that such behaviour could invite strict consequences.

"If this continues, you will have to sit at home," he remarked tersely, prompting a brief silence in the House.

The exchange took an interesting turn when BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, who earlier served as Fadnavis's personal assistant, raised the issue of alleged illegal liquor distribution and made a passing reference to the scheme.

The chief minister immediately interrupted Pawar and reiterated his warning.

"I have already asked members not to randomly mention the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahini Yojana while raising unrelated concerns," he said firmly, making it clear the warning applied to all legislators, including those from the ruling benches.

Earlier, Congress MLA Jyoti Gaikwad had mentioned the scheme while debating on a separate issue, triggering the first visible sign of displeasure in the chief minister.

Fadnavis asserted that the programme was a major state initiative and should not be dragged into unrelated subjects for political effect.

"This scheme will continue. It will not take away funds or resources from any other programme. But no one should make unnecessary remarks about it," he said.

Following the warning, no legislator referred to the scheme for the remainder of the Question Hour.

The flagship 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojna' provides a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women from economically weaker sections.

