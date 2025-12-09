 Maharashtra Govt Probes 719 Employees Over Fake Disability Certificates, Strict Action Promised
Maharashtra Govt Probes 719 Employees Over Fake Disability Certificates, Strict Action Promised

Maharashtra government received complaints against 719 employees for using fake disability certificates to avail welfare benefits, says Divyang Welfare Minister Atul Save. Verification of certificates is now mandatory, with strict action planned under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. New SOPs also strengthen protections for differently-abled persons.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Atul Save | X - @save_atul

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government has received complaints against 719 government employees for allegedly using fake disability certificates to avail benefits under various welfare schemes, Divyang Welfare Minister Atul Save informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Minister Save said the verification of disability certificates has been made mandatory following directives from the central government as well as the state Divyang Welfare Department.

He assured that strict action would be taken wherever irregularities are detected. The Minister was responding to a question raised by NCP (SP) MLA Bapu Pathare in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Under government rules, any employee found using a fake certificate or possessing a certificate showing disability below 40 per cent will face action under Section 11 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, in addition to disciplinary proceedings.

A government resolution issued on October 9, 2025, had directed all departments to complete verification of disability certificates and submit detailed reports within three months, by January 8, 2026.

“So far, complaints related to fake UDID (Unique Disability ID) certificates have been received from 719 employees, and the concerned departments have been instructed to verify these cases and initiate action as per rules,” Minister Save said.

Only individuals with benchmark disabilities of 40 per cent or above are eligible for benefits such as reservation in government jobs, promotions and other government schemes, he added.

The Minister also noted that the government recently issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at strengthening protections for Divyang (differently-abled) persons against exploitation, abuse and violence.

The SOPs empower District and Sub-Divisional Magistrates to act swiftly to ensure immediate and effective intervention in such cases, in line with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

