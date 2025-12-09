Maharashtra Politics: Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Bundles Of Notes Goes Viral; Mahayuti Reacts

Sena UBT Leader Ambadas Danve's Video Of Shinde MLA Counting Notes Go Viral | X/@iambadasdanve

Maharashtra Politics: Amid the ongoing winter session in Maharashtra, a political stir has erupted in the state after a video of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Mahendra Dalvi counting bundles of cash went viral on social media. The video was shared by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who slammed the Mahayuti government, and questioned as what is being done with such huge bundles of cash.

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Danve wrote, "This government doesn't have money just for farmers' loan waivers.. everything else is just fine! Tell the people a bit, Chief Minister Fadnavis and Shinde ji, who are these MLAs and what are they doing with bundles of cash?"

Mahendra Dalvi Says Danve morphed the video

While speaking to ABP Majha, Dalvi has denied the allegations and claimed that Danve morphed the video. He said, "I have nothing to do with the video. I do not know anything about the video. Ambadas Danve has morphed the video," he said as quoted by ABP Majha.

The Alibaug MLA added that blackmailing is Danve's business, as he has no other work or position in the party. He also questioned that Danve should clear out as to who the other person in a red t-shirt shown in the video.

Political Leaders React to the Viral Video

BJP leader Pravin Darekar has reacted to the viral video of Mahendra Dalvi and said that the truth needs to be verified. While speaking to IANS, he said, "I think the truth of one aspect of this video needs to be verified and if the facts about it come to light, we will discuss it. Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi has also stated that if this turns out to be true, he will resign..."

Nagpur, Maharashtra: On Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi viral video with bundles of currency notes, BJP leader Pravin Darekar says, "I think the truth of one aspect of this video needs to be verified and if the facts about it come to light, we will discuss it. Shiv Sena MLA… pic.twitter.com/Bxugcu5Z85 — IANS (@ians_india) December 9, 2025

Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh alleged that even before the viral video, members of the BJP and the Shinde Sena had been openly distributing money, yet no action was taken. He further added that democracy is being strangled as neither the police nor the Election Commission officials are taking any action. "Before Ambadas Danve, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shinde Sena were openly distributing money and demanding action against each other," he told IANS.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: On the viral video posted by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ambadas Danve on X, Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh says, "Before Ambadas Danve, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shinde Sena were openly distributing money and demanding action against each other. The… pic.twitter.com/Ojcqxf96bB — IANS (@ians_india) December 9, 2025

'This is the era of AI' Shinde Faction On Mahendra Dalvi's Video

Shinde faction Minister Sanjay Shirsat has also reacted on the viral video and said that "This is the era of AI, videos of anyone can be created and shown from anywhere. "Regarding the allegations made against Mahendra Dalve, he has said that if the charges turn out to be true, he will resign — nothing can be bigger than that. It is not appropriate to malign any MLA," he told reporters.

