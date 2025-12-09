 Mumbai: Man Arrested At Airport For Derogatory Social Media Posts On Bhagavad Gita & Women
Mangaluru City Police arrested Mumbai resident Felix Edward Mathais, 56, at Mumbai Airport on December 5 after a Look Out Circular was issued over alleged derogatory social media posts on the Bhagavad Gita and women in February 2024. Booked under IPC and IT Act provisions, he was taken to Mangaluru for further probe. Another accused, Evigin John D’Souza, was previously arrested.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Maharashtra: Man Arrested At Mumbai Airport For Derogatory Social Media Posts On Bhagavad Gita & Women | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Mangaluru City Police have arrested a Mumbai native accused of uploading social media posts that promoted feelings of enmity or hatred in 2024.

The accused, who was working in Saudi Arabia, was arrested at Mumbai Airport based on a Look Out Circular (LOC).

The accused, Felix Edward Mathais (aged 56), is alleged to have circulated derogatory posts about the Bhagavad Gita and women in February 2024.

A case was registered against him at the Kankanady City Police Station under sections 153(A), 504, 507, 509 of the IPC and Section 66(D) of the IT Act.

article-image

At the time the case was filed, Mathais was in Saudi Arabia for employment, which prevented his arrest. The accused, originally from Charkop, Mumbai, was the subject of an LOC issued by the police following information gathered about his overseas employment.

The accused landed at Mumbai Airport from abroad. Immigration officials detained him and informed the Mangaluru Police. Subsequently, he was arrested at the Airport on December 5, 2025.

He was brought to Mangaluru for investigation and produced before the Court. A report has been submitted to the court requesting the confiscation of his passport.

Another accused in the case, Evigin John D'Souza (aged 57), was previously arrested on August 11, 2024, and produced before the court.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

