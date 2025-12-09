Goa Fire Tragedy Raises Alarm For Mumbai: Experts Warn Of Rampant Fire-Safety Violations In Hotels, Pubs & Malls

Goa fire sparks concern as experts warn Mumbai pubs and hotels continue to ignore safety norms | X @theinformant_x

Mumbai, Dec 08: The devastating Goa resto-bar fire that killed 25 and injured 50 is more than a distant tragedy — it is a warning siren for Mumbai. Across the city, hotels and pubs continue to flout basic fire-safety norms, run unauthorised basement activities, and overlook crowd-management rules, turning many of these spaces into ticking time bombs.

While Goa deals with the aftermath, Mumbai faces similar risks every day due to widespread gaps in safety and compliance, according to social activists, former corporators, and experts.

Eight Years After Kamala Mills, Little Has Changed

Mumbai has seen one deadly fire after another, each claiming innocent lives simply because basic safety rules were ignored. One of the worst examples remains the December 29, 2017 blaze at the Mojo's Bistro resto-pub in the Kamala Mills compound at Lower Parel, where 14 people died after a series of shocking safety failures came to light.

Eight years later, little has changed. Many hotels and pubs continue to operate with the same dangerous indifference, using highly flammable tarpaulin and bamboo for temporary roofs, blocking or eliminating fire exits, and running crowded spaces with no adherence to fire-safety protocols.

The rampant misuse of basements for illegal activities has turned them into death traps, while unauthorised constructions and internal alterations have made many establishments virtual fire hazards, activists and fire-safety experts warned.

Experts Highlight High-Risk Practices

Prabhat Rahandale, former director of the Maharashtra State Fire Service, warned, “These days, it has become common to use fireworks for birthday celebrations in hotels and pubs. Highly flammable materials are often used for decorations, liquor stocks are stored unsafely, and electrical wiring is overloaded. Escape routes are inadequate to handle the crowd, and some pubs operate on mezzanine floors without proper safety provisions. Fire-compliance boards should be displayed in every restaurant and pub, but in reality, they rarely are. Strict inspections and firm action against violations are the only way to teach a lesson and prevent disasters.”

Authorities Accused of Looking Away

Godfrey Pimenta, Trustee of the Watchdog Foundation, said, “In Mumbai, countless hotels are operating without adhering to mandatory fire-safety regulations, yet this glaring issue appears to have been largely ignored by the BMC, Fire Brigade, and Mumbai Police. Hundreds of such establishments have sprung up across the western suburbs, all under the watch of authorities who seem to be turning a blind eye. We strongly call for a thorough investigation into this dangerous situation and demand strict legal action against the owners and operators of these hotels.”

Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader in BMC and now BJP leader, said, “The staff strength of the Mumbai Fire Brigade is insufficient. There should be dedicated officials tasked with regularly checking fire-safety compliance in hotels and other buildings, and responsibility must be clearly fixed on them. Such incidents highlight a systemic failure by municipal authorities to enforce building codes and conduct regular, stringent fire-safety audits.”

Mumbai Fire Brigade Responds

Ravindra Ambulgekar, Chief Fire Officer, said, “To prevent such tragedies in Mumbai, we will conduct inspections of hotels, malls, and pubs during the last two weeks of December, before the 31st, to check for violations and ensure compliance with fire-safety norms. We will make sure that all mandatory safety measures are strictly followed.”

