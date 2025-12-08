Maharashtra Politics: CM Fadnavis Says Opposition 'Rudderless And Negative', Govt Poised To Table 18 Bills In Winter Session

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Nagpur: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that although the opposition in the state was “rudderless, frustrated and totally negative,” the government was fully aware of its responsibilities and would continue governance with sensitivity to meet people’s aspirations.

“The one-week winter session will see the government presenting 18 Bills and seeking meaningful debate on them,” Fadnavis said.

Opposition Boycott Of Tea Party Draws Sharp Reaction

On the opposition boycotting the government’s customary tea party before the session, Fadnavis said the move reflected a lack of seriousness.

“But what else can you expect from the Congress-led opposition which has no faith in Constitutional institutions including the Election Commission, Supreme Court, High Courts, or posts like the Assembly Speaker and the Council Chairman,” he remarked.

Fadnavis said the opposition was in total disarray, adding that their letter announcing the boycott reached two hours late and lacked the signature of the NCP (SP) representative.

Ajit Pawar Skips Briefing; CM Clarifies Absence

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde was present for the briefing and the cabinet meeting preceding it, but the other deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, was absent.

Dismissing speculation, Fadnavis clarified that Pawar had landed in Pune from Bahrain after attending a family function and would reach Nagpur later on Sunday night.

On the unprecedented delay in appointing Leaders of Opposition in both Houses, Fadnavis deflected the issue, saying the appointments were the prerogative of the Speaker and Council Chairman.

Govt Says 90 Lakh Farmers Given Aid; More Relief Awaited

Responding to opposition allegations that distressed farmers were left unaided, Fadnavis said the government had already provided financial assistance to 90 lakh farmers suffering crop losses due to excess rain, floods and other natural calamities.

Around 8 lakh farmers are yet to receive relief due to issues such as incomplete KYC.

He said the crop loan waiver scheme was being assessed by the Praveen Pardesi committee to ensure only eligible beneficiaries were included.

“Once we get the report, we will roll out the waiver scheme,” he said.

Shinde Says Opposition Weak, Should Focus On People’s Issues

Shinde said while the opposition was weak, the government neither underestimated nor disrespected them.

“But instead of chasing only the LoP posts, the opposition should raise people’s issues and fight for them to regain political relevance,” he said.

He added that the Mahayuti government was ready for debate on every issue the opposition brings up.

Fadnavis said matters relating to Vidarbha and Marathwada would receive special attention during the week-long session, during which both houses would function even over the weekend.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in