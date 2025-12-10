Thane Railway Kidnap Case: GRP Rescues 2-Year-Old Girl Within 24 Hours; Minor Girl Detained Near Ambernath Station

GRP team traced the missing toddler using CCTV and informer network; rescued safely near Ambernath station | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 10: The Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday successfully traced and rescued a two-year-old girl who had been reported abducted from Thane Railway Station the previous evening.

According to officials, a case under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered based on a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman from Nityanand Nagar, Ghatkopar.

On December 8, 2025, at around 8:30 pm, the complainant and her husband had gone to watch a movie in Thane after leaving their three minor children in the care of a family friend, Rajesh.

After the movie and dinner, the couple returned to Thane Railway Station around 3:00 am on December 9 to pick up their children from Rajesh, who was waiting near Platform No. 8, close to the Kalyan-end foot overbridge.

To their shock, they discovered that their two-year-old daughter had been taken away by a 14-year-old girl known to Rajesh and had not returned. A frantic search across the station yielded no results, leading the worried parents to file an abduction complaint.

Swift Operation Leads to Rescue

Acting swiftly, the Crime Detection Unit of the Thane Railway Police launched a coordinated search operation across Kalyan, Ambernath, and other suspected locations.

Using CCTV footage and inputs from informers, the team tracked down the minor suspect and the abducted toddler near the exterior area of Ambernath Railway Station on December 9.

Both girls were safely taken into custody, and the rescued child was brought to the police station for necessary formalities. Authorities are conducting further inquiries into the circumstances of the abduction.

