Mumbai Crime Branch Busts 2 Illegal Call Centres In Andheri Targeting US Citizens; 9 Arrested, Laptops & Phones Seized

Crime Branch Unit 8 raids two illegal call centres in Andheri; nine arrested for duping US nationals via fake DEA/online shopping scam

Mumbai, Dec 10: In a major crackdown on international cyber fraud, the Mumbai Crime Branch has raided two illegal call centres operating in Andheri (East) that were allegedly scamming American citizens. The action was carried out on December 9, 2025, by Unit 8 of the Crime Branch following specific intelligence inputs.

According to officials, the scamsters were operating from Room No. 103, First Floor, Akhand Anand Society, near Bagarka College, J.B. Nagar, Andheri (East), and the 5th Floor, Sarkeriya House, Rajasthan Colony, Plot No. 70, J.B. Nagar, Andheri (East).

The accused were posing as representatives of well-known online shopping websites and as officers of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to threaten foreign nationals and extort money.

Cyber Scam Modus Operandi Exposed

Investigators revealed that the accused were working in collusion, running a criminal operation that involved stealing foreign nationals’ personal data without consent, setting up computer systems and using VOIP and other online calling tools, impersonating American citizens, contacting U.S. residents under fake identities, and extorting money under the pretext of legal action or financial discrepancies. The Crime Branch received credible information that the gang was targeting foreign nationals to obtain illegal monetary gains.

Simultaneous Raids – Nine Arrested, Gadgets Seized

Two teams from the Crime Branch Headquarters and Unit 8 conducted simultaneous raids on both premises. A detailed panchnama was conducted, and nine accused were arrested. Police seized electronic equipment and documents worth ₹4,72,000, including 11 laptops, 11 headphones, 18 mobile phones, 1 network switch, 2 routers, and other incriminating documents related to the fraud.

The case has been registered at Andheri Police Station under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 61(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023; Sections 43, 65, 66(c), 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, 2000; and Sections 3(1), 42(1) of the Telecommunication Act, 2023.

All nine accused have been arrested and booked accordingly. Further investigation in the crime is being carried out by Unit 8 of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

