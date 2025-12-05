Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Fake Call Centre Selling ‘Viagra’ To US Citizens; 8 Arrested, Key Accused Absconding

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 arrests eight for running illegal fake pharma call centre targeting US nationals | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 04: In a major crackdown on an international online fraud network, the Mumbai Crime Branch (Unit 9) has arrested eight individuals for allegedly running an illegal call centre that impersonated pharmaceutical companies and duped foreign nationals — particularly US citizens — by selling fake Viagra and other controlled medicines.

The Crime Branch Unit 9 has busted a fake call centre operating in the Amboli area, allegedly involved in illegally selling sex-enhancement drugs to US citizens. Eight accused have been arrested, while two more suspects are currently absconding.

Operation Details

Police received a tip-off that a call centre named “Team Grand 9 Security Services LLP” was being run from Kevnipada, S.V. Road, Amboli, Jogeshwari (West), where employees were posing as Americans and targeting foreign citizens through telemarketing.

Midnight Raid

Acting on the information, a raid was conducted around 2:00 am on 4 December 2025, during which police detained Maher Iqbal Patel (26) and Mohammad Amir Iqbal Shaikh (40), the alleged partners of the call centre.

Modus Operandi

According to police, callers used fake names such as Mike, Alex, James, Shawn and Steven while convincing US citizens to buy medicines such as Viagra, Cialis and Tramadol, and collected payments in US dollars.

Police seized multiple laptops, headsets, pen drives and hard drives during the raid. Two more suspects, including alleged partners Muzaffar Shaikh and Amir Shaikh, are currently on the run.

Illegal Foreign Data & Digital Seizure

Police said the call centre had been operating for around six to seven months and used illegally obtained private data of American citizens. The seized digital equipment will be analysed to determine the extent of financial fraud and data theft.

Accused Identified

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Aamir Iqbal Shaikh (40), Mahir Iqbal Patel (26), Mohammad Shabib Mohammad Khalil Shaikh (26), Mohammad Ayaz Parvez Shaikh (26), Adam Ehsanullah Shaikh (32), Aryan Mushaffir Qureshi (19), Amaan Aziz Ahmed Shaikh (19) and Hashmat Jamil Jariwala (29), while the main accused Muzaffar Shaikh (43), along with Aamir Maniyar and others, are currently absconding.

Fraud Conspiracy & Tax Evasion Allegations

Police said that the accused conspired together to falsely represent themselves as authorised sellers of Viagra and other regulated medicines without any licence or agreement from pharmaceutical companies; created a specialised computer system to reach foreign victims; used VOIP and other online calling platforms to contact citizens in the United States and other countries, offering controlled medicines for sale; collected payments from victims through illegal channels; and did not disclose the earnings nor pay the required taxes, thereby causing financial loss to the Government of India.

Custody & Further Probe

All eight arrested accused were produced before the Esplanade Court today. The court has sent the accused to police custody till December 10 for further investigation. Police said the search is ongoing to trace the absconding suspects and investigate the financial trail of the fraud.

Also Watch:

Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain of the medicines and the international payments involved. The Crime Branch has also warned that more arrests are likely.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/