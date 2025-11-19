 Mumbai GRP Crime Branch Solves Two Konkan Railway Gold Theft Cases, Recovers ₹4.75 Lakh Jewellery
Updated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:08 AM IST
The Crime Branch of the Nerul unit of the Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) has solved two separate gold theft incidents targeting passengers boarding express trains on the Konkan Railway. Four suspects have been arrested, and stolen jewellery worth Rs 4.75 lakh recovered.

First Incident: Sawantwadi–Dadar Express

The first case was reported on 11 September 2025, when a passenger boarding the Sawantwadi–Dadar Express at Khed Railway Station was robbed of a 14-gram gold bangle valued at Rs 1.45 lakh.

Using CCTV footage and a tip-off, officers tracked the suspect to Panvel Railway Station, where Ajit Pawar (27) of Ambernath was detained. His interrogation led to the arrest of Ganesh Gaikwad, and the stolen ornament was successfully recovered.

article-image

Second Incident: Tutari Express

The second case occurred on 23 September 2025, when a 27.53-gram gold bangle worth Rs 3.30 lakh was stolen from a passenger boarding the Tutari Express at Sangameshwar.

CCTV leads guided investigators to Mundhwa in Pune, resulting in the arrest of Govind Gaikwad (40) and Vaibhav Gaikwad (28). Both suspects confessed, and the stolen jewellery was recovered.

