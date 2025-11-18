Mumbai: Special MP & MLA Court Frames Money Laundering Charges Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik

Senior NCP Leader Nawab Malik | File Photo

Mumbai: The special MP and MLA court on Tuesday framed charges against NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. Malik pleaded not guilty, following which the court will soon begin the trial against him and three others.

The move comes after the special court last week rejected the discharge plea of Malik and his family’s firm, M/s Malik Infrastructure. The court has now framed charges against Malik, Solidus Investments, Malik Infrastructure and Sardar Khan, who is also held guilty for his role in the 1993 blast case.

The court, while refusing to discharge the firm, had said that, "it is evident that Nawab Malik, in connivance with D-Company members — Haseena Parkar, Salim Patel, and accused Sardar Khan, participated in laundering of illegally usurped property, which constitutes proceeds of crime. Further, rent collected through M/s. Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. and M/s. Malik Infrastructure, both controlled by the Malik family, constitutes proceeds of crime.”

As per the prosecution case, Malik, in conspiracy with other accused - Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar, Salim Patel and Sardar Khan, to illegally usurp the properties, located in Goawala compound in Kurla, from Manira Plumber and her family. Thus, the parcel of land was transferred in the name of Solidus, which is managed by Malik's family.

Meanwhile, a small part of the land of the compound was owned by one Karimbhai Patel through its company Solidus. The said company was later taken over by Malik. Hence, ED claimed that the purpose of taking over Solidus was to usurp the entire Goawala compound, as all the land deals were done in the name of Solidus. Thus, the agency claimed that not only the property, the rent collected thereby is also proceeds of crime.

ED claimed that Solidus had collected rent up to 2010-11. After 2010-11, Malik Infrastructure was formed, which entered into a lease agreement with Solidus and allegedly controlled rent collection. It had collected 9.60 crore as rent until now, which the agency said is also proceeds of crime.

