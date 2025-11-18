Mumbai Cybercrime: Senior Executive Duped Of ₹10.68 Lakh Via Insta Jumbo Loan Hack | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: A major cyber fraud came to light in Kamothe after a senior executive of a reputed Mumbai-based company was cheated of Rs 10.68 lakh, with the fraudster hacking his mobile phone and withdrawing money through an Insta Jumbo Loan, police said.

About The Case

According to Kamothe Police, the 37-year-old discovered the fraud on November 3 when his bank transactions suddenly stopped working. On rushing to his bank, he learned that 23 unauthorised transactions had taken place between October 30 and November 2, following which his account had been blocked.

Read Also Mumbai Police Detain 3 Linked To Delhi Red Fort Blast, Sent To National Capital For Questioning

Police said the cyber accused first obtained two Insta Jumbo Loans of Rs 5.11 lakh and Rs 5.04 lakh from the complainant's account without permission and immediately converted the total into a Fixed Deposit. The next day, the fraudster prematurely broke the FD and transferred the entire amount into 23 unknown bank accounts under the guise of 'gifts'. The complainant’s salary amount of Rs 55,343 was also withdrawn.

“Hackers are using new techniques to breach mobiles and extract loans directly from bank accounts. Citizens must remain extremely cautious,” a police official said.

The complainant lodged a complaint on the Cyber Portal on November 4 and filed a formal complaint at Kamothe Police Station on November 11. Police have registered an FIR under cheating and relevant sections of the IT Act. A probe to trace the unknown cyber accused, is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/