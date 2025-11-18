 Mumbai Cybercrime: Senior Executive Duped Of ₹10.68 Lakh Via Insta Jumbo Loan Hack
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cybercrime: Senior Executive Duped Of ₹10.68 Lakh Via Insta Jumbo Loan Hack

Mumbai Cybercrime: Senior Executive Duped Of ₹10.68 Lakh Via Insta Jumbo Loan Hack

A senior Mumbai-based executive in Kamothe lost Rs 10.68 lakh after his mobile was hacked, and fraudsters took two Insta Jumbo Loans from his account. They converted the loans into a fixed deposit, broke it prematurely, and transferred money into 23 unknown accounts. The victim’s salary was also withdrawn. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the cyber fraud.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Cybercrime: Senior Executive Duped Of ₹10.68 Lakh Via Insta Jumbo Loan Hack | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: A major cyber fraud came to light in Kamothe after a senior executive of a reputed Mumbai-based company was cheated of Rs 10.68 lakh, with the fraudster hacking his mobile phone and withdrawing money through an Insta Jumbo Loan, police said.

About The Case

According to Kamothe Police, the 37-year-old discovered the fraud on November 3 when his bank transactions suddenly stopped working. On rushing to his bank, he learned that 23 unauthorised transactions had taken place between October 30 and November 2, following which his account had been blocked.

Read Also
Mumbai Police Detain 3 Linked To Delhi Red Fort Blast, Sent To National Capital For Questioning
article-image

Police said the cyber accused first obtained two Insta Jumbo Loans of Rs 5.11 lakh and Rs 5.04 lakh from the complainant's account without permission and immediately converted the total into a Fixed Deposit. The next day, the fraudster prematurely broke the FD and transferred the entire amount into 23 unknown bank accounts under the guise of 'gifts'. The complainant’s salary amount of Rs 55,343 was also withdrawn.

FPJ Shorts
Cricketer Pratika Rawal Stuns In Chic Pantsuit & Gold Jewels In New Photos: See Inside
Cricketer Pratika Rawal Stuns In Chic Pantsuit & Gold Jewels In New Photos: See Inside
Maharashtra Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Reviews Navi Mumbai's Sanitation Efforts & Worker Welfare
Maharashtra Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Reviews Navi Mumbai's Sanitation Efforts & Worker Welfare
Drunk Man Climbs Train Rooftop At Dhanbad Station, Threatens To Touch High Voltage Wire; Gets Detained In Thrilling Rescue
Drunk Man Climbs Train Rooftop At Dhanbad Station, Threatens To Touch High Voltage Wire; Gets Detained In Thrilling Rescue
Who Is Sara Arjun? Know About Actress Selected For Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar After 1300 Auditions
Who Is Sara Arjun? Know About Actress Selected For Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar After 1300 Auditions

“Hackers are using new techniques to breach mobiles and extract loans directly from bank accounts. Citizens must remain extremely cautious,” a police official said.

The complainant lodged a complaint on the Cyber Portal on November 4 and filed a formal complaint at Kamothe Police Station on November 11. Police have registered an FIR under cheating and relevant sections of the IT Act. A probe to trace the unknown cyber accused, is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Reviews Navi Mumbai's Sanitation Efforts & Worker...

Maharashtra Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Reviews Navi Mumbai's Sanitation Efforts & Worker...

Mumbai: Special MP & MLA Court Frames Money Laundering Charges Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Special MP & MLA Court Frames Money Laundering Charges Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik

Mumbai Cybercrime: Senior Executive Duped Of ₹10.68 Lakh Via Insta Jumbo Loan Hack

Mumbai Cybercrime: Senior Executive Duped Of ₹10.68 Lakh Via Insta Jumbo Loan Hack

Mumbai Police Detain 3 Linked To Delhi Red Fort Blast, Sent To National Capital For Questioning

Mumbai Police Detain 3 Linked To Delhi Red Fort Blast, Sent To National Capital For Questioning

'Wanted' On Duty: Mumbai Police Constable Sacked After Disappearing For 1,162 Days

'Wanted' On Duty: Mumbai Police Constable Sacked After Disappearing For 1,162 Days