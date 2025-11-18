Maha Mumbai Metro Achieves 13% Reduction In Power Consumption, Saves ₹12.79 Crore | ANI

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOC) has reported a significant milestone in energy efficiency across Metro Lines 2A and 7, achieving a 13% reduction in electricity consumption between April and September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This decrease translated into a substantial cost saving of Rs 12.79 crore in electricity expenses.

Data from MMMOC indicate that power consumption for the April–September 2025 period was 40,489,800 kilovolt-ampere hours (kVAh), down from 46,632,969 kVAh during the corresponding period last year. This reduction in energy usage was accompanied by a drop in electricity bills from Rs 37.14 crore in 2024 to Rs 24.34 crore in 2025, reflecting a 34% decrease in costs.

Notably, the reduction in energy usage was achieved despite an increase in the total kilometers run by metro trains, underscoring the effectiveness of the corporation’s energy efficiency initiatives. The decrease in energy consumption per kilometer—from 29.73 units to 23.99 units—demonstrates the impact of targeted technological upgrades.

The improvements stem from a suite of sustainable measures implemented across stations and rolling stock. These include smart lighting systems to curb electricity wastage, escalators that operate intermittently based on passenger presence, optimized air-conditioning systems balancing comfort with energy conservation, and regenerative braking technology that recovers kinetic energy during train braking.

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation has attributed this achievement to both its internal operational strategies and the participation of commuters. By opting for efficient public transport, residents of Mumbai have contributed to energy conservation efforts, reinforcing the principle that sustainability is a collective responsibility.

MMMOC officials said the energy savings mark a critical step toward building a greener and more technologically advanced urban transport system, reflecting the corporation’s ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

