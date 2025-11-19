Public Outrage Mounts In Bhiwandi Over Proposed Privatization Of BGP Hospital & Maternity Centre; Action Force Submits Strong Protest To Civic Officials |

Bhiwandi: A wave of concern is sweeping through Bhiwandi after indications emerged that the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) is considering the privatization of two major public healthcare facilities the Bai Gul Bai Petett (BGP) Hospital in Mandei and the Haji Abdulsamad Haji Lal Mohammad Maternity & Diagnostic Centre. The proposal, still in its early stages, has sparked widespread anxiety among residents, who fear that essential medical services may soon become inaccessible to the poor.

Amid growing tension, the social organisation Bhiwandi Action Force staged a strong protest on Monday and submitted a memorandum to senior civic officials, demanding an immediate halt to any privatization efforts. A delegation led by Qasim Ansari, M. Abubakar, Badihuz-Zaman Khan, Khan Fakhr-e-Alam, and Adv. Mohsin Baig met Additional Commissioner Vithal Dake and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sandeep Gadekar to voice their objections.

The delegation highlighted a series of administrative failures noting that the newly constructed building of the BGP Hospital was completed nearly two years ago, with the allocated budget fully spent. Staff appointments have been made, and the hospital in-charge, Shetty Madam, has been posted. Despite this, essential maternity services, including a full-fledged delivery centre, remain non-functional.

“The infrastructure is ready, the staff is appointed, the funds have been utilized—yet the hospital remains shut. This raises serious questions about the intent and efficiency of the administration,” the delegation argued.

Responding to the allegations, Dr. Gadekar claimed that the installation of elevators has now been completed and assured that the maternity ward would become operational soon. However, the delegation countered that this assurance has been repeated for several years without any visible progress. They also recalled that ₹5 crore had once been sanctioned by the Municipal General Body Committee, yet no meaningful improvements have reached the public.

In a notable development, the Health Department head acknowledged for the first time that a privatization proposal has indeed entered its preliminary stage and that the private operator is expected to provide “free services” initially. The delegation rejected this explanation outright.

“Private agencies always begin with an offer of free services, but soon impose heavy charges and complicated procedures. This is the beginning of a long-term burden on citizens,” the memorandum stated.

The members also raised concerns about potential corruption, questioning the rationale behind privatization when the corporation already has doctors and staff on payroll. They warned that handing over public hospitals—constructed through taxpayers’ money—to private entities would not be tolerated.

The delegation declared that if any further move toward privatization is made, the organisation will launch a citywide mass agitation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/