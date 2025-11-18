Mumbai: SRA Cracks Down On Builders, Issues Notices To 170 Projects For Flouting Pollution Norms

Representational image | Image generated using Grok Ai

Mumbai: The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) initiated a major enforcement drive against construction-related pollution in Mumbai, issuing notices to 170 projects for failing to comply with mandatory pollution control measures. Officials informed that the builders have been given 15 days to align with guidelines, failing which the projects may face stop-work orders and possible shutdown.

The crackdown follows air pollution mitigation guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2023, which require all construction and demolition sites to adopt dust-control mechanisms. Despite clear directives, several developers failed to implement basic measures such as full-site enclosure, water fogging and anti-smog equipment.

Which Areas Received Highest Number Of Notices?

As per the notices, the highest number of violations were recorded in R/North Ward (Dahisar), where 30 projects received notices. This was followed by P/North East (Malad East) with 16, S Ward (Bhandup) with 14, and both K-West (Andheri West) and H-West (Bandra West) with 12 notices each. Other affected wards include F-South (Parel), L Ward (Kurla) and N Ward (Ghatkopar), each with 10 projects flagged, reported the Times of India.

Measures To Be Taken At Projects To Curb Pollution

According to officials, all buildings under construction must be covered from all sides using green cloth, jute sheets or tarpaulin to prevent dust from escaping into residential areas. Additionally, project sites at least 35 feet high or spread across more than 70 metres must have metal or tin sheets erected around the periphery.

Structures being demolished must also be fully covered, while continuous sprinkling or spraying of water is compulsory to reduce airborne particulate matter. The guidelines further mandate the use of stationary or mobile anti-smog guns during material handling and transportation.

An official revealed that widespread non-compliance prompted the mass notices, stressing that the SRA intends to enforce pollution controls strictly. SRA CEO Mahendra Kalyankar warned that if builders fail to demonstrate compliance within the allotted 15-day period, stop-work notices will follow, as permitted under SRA’s Circular 213.

Meanwhile, the BMC reiterated that water-sprinkling must be carried out on debris, mud and loose construction materials, all of which are known to increase dust levels and contribute to Mumbai’s worsening air quality. Civic authorities said they are focused on ensuring that rising infrastructure activity does not further aggravate pollution levels, especially as several parts of the city continue to record high AQI readings.

