Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Haze-filled Morning Skies; Overall AQI In Unhealthy Range At 274, Wadala Breathes Worst Air

Mumbai: Mumbai experienced a crisp and pleasantly cool start to Tuesday as clear skies, light winds and mild winter-like temperatures provided a refreshing break from the city’s usual warm, humid climate. Early morning brought a noticeable chill in the air, giving residents a brief taste of seasonal comfort rarely felt in November. However, the welcome weather was partially overshadowed by a thin layer of smog hanging over the skyline.

Min. Temperature: Fall in minimum temperature by 1-2 Deg C over Maharashtra region during next 2 days and gradual rise by 2 Deg C over southern parts of Maharashtra thereafter. तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/pOyK2CfSSd — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) November 17, 2025

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tuesday is expected to remain clear and moderately warm, with daytime temperatures forecast to peak at around 33°C. Night and pre-dawn temperatures may fall to nearly 19°C, continuing the mild winter-style pattern seen early in the morning. Despite the pleasant conditions, low visibility was reported in multiple parts of the city as haze persisted through early hours, muting what could have been an ideal seasonal morning.

The uptick in pollution levels comes shortly after intense rainfall had temporarily cleansed the atmosphere, flushing out dust and suspended particulate matter. For a short window, air quality and visibility markedly improved, prompting relief among residents. But as rain activity ceased, harmful pollutants rapidly began to accumulate again, reversing the gains and pushing Mumbai back into unhealthy air territory.

AQI Remains In Unhealthy Category

On Monday morning, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 274, placing it in the ‘unhealthy’ category and marking a major deterioration from the moderate levels seen earlier this month.

Several locations reported highly concerning numbers, particularly the Wadala Truck Terminal, which recorded an AQI of 406, falling into the hazardous range. Chembur (325) and Mazgaon (321) also showed severe pollution levels, with Malad (315) and Colaba (315) following close behind.

Suburban pockets recorded relatively better but still unsatisfactory readings. Kandivali East stood at 173 and Mankhurd at 197, both in the poor category, while Borivali East (207), Jogeshwari (207) and Bhandup West (217) registered unhealthy levels, reflecting city-wide impact.

According to established AQI standards, values between 0–50 are categorised as Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, 151–200 Unhealthy, and readings beyond 200 fall into Severe or Hazardous categories.

