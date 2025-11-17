IMD Issues Alert For Cold Wave For Interiors Of Maharashtra, Temperature In Mumbai To Be Below Normal | Representational Image

Mumbai: As winter sets in in Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for ‘cold wave conditions’ in several districts of Maharashtra. No warning is issued for Mumbai and its metropolitan region, including the districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad. However, the temperatures will continue to be below normal and the weather will be dry.

On Monday, Mumbaikars woke up to a chilly morning, with the mercury dipping below 19 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures of 32.8 degrees Celsius and 18.9 degrees Celsius, which was 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal. However, the IMD says the weather is likely to get weather in Mumbai could get slightly warmer later in the week.

“The minimum temperature in Mumbai will be around 17 to 18 degrees Celsius till Wednesday. After that, the temperature will slightly increase as the wind pattern is expected to change. The interiors of Maharashtra, especially the Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Vidharbha, will witness temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius,” said IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair.

The districts where Yellow Alert for cold wave conditions is issued for November 17 and 18 include: Pune, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Satara, Yawatmal, Bhandara and others.

