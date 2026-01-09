Navi Mumbai Police Arrest 21-Year-Old History-Sheeter With Illegal Pistol Ahead Of Panvel Elections

A 21-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 21-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol and two live cartridges during a special combing operation conducted by Kharghar police ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections.

Accused Identified as Samu Iqbal Sheikh

The accused, identified as Samu Iqbal Sheikh (21), was apprehended on Monday night from the Papdicha Pada area in Sector 40, Kharghar, as part of a city-wide crackdown by Navi Mumbai police to curb illegal activities and maintain law and order during the election period. Police seized one country-made firearm and two live cartridges from his possession.

According to police, the action was taken following directives issued by Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble of Kharghar police station to intensify surveillance and operations against history-sheeters, absconding accused, drug peddlers, bootleggers and persons carrying illegal weapons. Acting on these instructions, a crime detection team led by Assistant Police Inspector Sharad Barkade was patrolling the area when Sheikh was found roaming suspiciously.

Illegal Firearm and Ammunition Recovered During Search

He was immediately detained and searched, during which the illegal firearm and ammunition were recovered. Sheikh was subsequently arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

“The accused was found in possession of an illegal country-made pistol and live cartridges during routine patrolling ahead of the civic elections. Such strict action will continue to ensure the elections are conducted in a fear-free atmosphere,” said Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble.

Police are further investigating the source of the weapon and the purpose for which it was brought into the area. Officials said similar operations will continue across Navi Mumbai during the Municipal Election 2025–26 to keep anti-social elements in check and ensure public safety.

