Day 2: Long Queues Persist At Mumbai CNG Pumps As Pipeline Damage Disrupts Supply

Long queues for buses and taxis as CNG disruption brings most vehicles in Mumbai to a halt. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

CNG pumps across Mumbai and neighbouring areas witnessed long queues for the second straight day on Tuesday, as supply disruptions caused by damage to a key gas pipeline continued to hamper refuelling for vehicles.

Most CNG pumps, including those operated by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), saw long queues from early morning particularly of black-yellow taxis and autorickshaws with several drivers reporting wait times of three to four hours, compared to the usual 15 to 30 minutes.

As per Mahanagar Gas Limited, the disruption began on Sunday after third-party damage to GAIL’s main supply pipeline inside the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) compound hit gas flow to MGL’s City Gate Station at Wadala, a key entry point for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply to the city.

Only 60% of Pumps Operational

MGL on Monday evening said nearly 60 per cent, or 225 of the 389 CNG pumps supplying gas to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, remained operational, and full restoration was expected by Tuesday noon.

Drivers Queue for Hours

"I've been waiting in the CNG pump queue since 4 am and I still don't know when my vehicle will be refilled, as there are scores of taxis ahead of me," said taxi driver Rajendra Singh, who was waiting at the Byculla MGL CNG pump.

Singh said he wanted to refill early, hoping to earn more with fewer cabs operating on the roads.

MGL Prioritises Residential Supply

MGL on Monday said, “Rectification work is in progress and the restoration of gas supply is expected by November 18 noon.”

The Piped Natural Gas supply to households remained unaffected, it added.

Many Pumps Forced to Shut Due to Low Pressure

Long queues were also seen on Monday across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai as autorickshaws, taxis, school vehicles and app-based cabs scrambled for limited CNG supply.

Pumps with low pressure were forced to either reduce dispensing or shut operations temporarily, petrol dealers said.

Mumbai city has around 150 CNG pumps, and many remained non-functional since Monday morning due to low gas pressure, according to taxi drivers’ associations.

Taxis Worst Hit, Limited Alternatives

Some app-based cabs switched to petrol, but a majority of black-yellow taxis many of which removed their petrol option to reduce maintenance costs had no such fallback and were forced to halt operations, dealers said.

Industrial Users Asked to Shift to Alternate Fuel

In a written statement issued on Monday evening, MGL said it had prioritised supply to residential consumers and advised industrial and commercial users in the affected pockets to shift to alternate fuel until full restoration.

“Gas supplies across MGL’s network will normalise once the damage is rectified and supply is restored to CGS Wadala,” it said, while expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.